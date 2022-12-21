Wellable Acquires Wellness Challenges Platform DailyEndorphin

BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellable, an award-winning employee wellness technology and services provider, acquires assets of DailyEndorphin, a leading corporate wellness challenges company.

"We are thrilled to support the next chapter for DailyEndorphin and welcome them to our thriving Wellable community. DailyEndorphin was a pioneer in the wellness challenge industry, and we look forward to delivering customizable, affordable, and effective wellness programs for their customers," said Geoff Geredien, Chief Growth Officer of Wellable.

"DailyEndorphin was created to help organizations improve the productivity and morale of employees. We are excited to find a partner in Wellable with a similar vision and commitment to employee well-being," said Steve Clark, Co-Founder & Director of Product Development at DailyEndorphin.

Founded in 2009, DailyEndorphin provides well-being incentives and friendly competition through a variety of wellness challenges, enabling clients to build a stronger and healthier workforce. They've served leading organizations across the country, including Tufts Health Plan, Deloitte, Healthgrades, and many more. Their challenges focus on fitness, nutrition, weight, lifestyle, and hydration.

DailyEndorphin customers will transition to the Wellable Wellness Platform after the acquisition. DailyEndorphin customers will benefit from Wellable's modern technology, extensive challenge options, and holistic content library that includes a wide array of on-demand fitness, mindfulness, and nutrition classes. They will also have access to a comprehensive ecosystem of other well-being solutions, including lifestyle spending accounts (LSAs), tobacco cessation, on-site and virtual services, and more.

Wellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being educational modules and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with on-site and virtual services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and greater business success. Wellable works with employers, health plans, and properties of all sizes across the world, with active users in more than 40 different countries.

