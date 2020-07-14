Wellable Partners with Sweat Factor for On-Demand Fitness Classes

BOSTON, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellable, a leading employee wellness technology and services provider, is partnering with Sweat Factor to help employers better address their employee well-being needs, especially with challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership will allow Wellable customers to access the Sweat Factor library of on-demand fitness classes.

Resulting from shutdowns of non-essential workspaces and closings and capacity limits on gyms, employers are looking to their wellness partners to help them provide employees with the resources to stay active. Through Sweat Factor, top trainers from across the globe deliver exclusive content for all fitness levels. There are more than 300 classes to choose from, with new content being added each month. Class categories include Pilates, yoga, Barre, boot camps, and more as well as address a wide range of goals (strength, cardio, prenatal, etc.) and areas of focus (core, upper body, lower body, etc.).

"As a provider of wellness services, we recognized the void created by employers no longer being able to offer fitness classes to their employees. This was exacerbated by the closing of gyms," said Nick Patel, President of Wellable. "This is why we wanted to offer a solution to the problem. Our clients can now provide their employees with a wide array of on-demand classes to stay physically active from their home and without a gym."

The partnership will allow Sweat Factor to expand its reach into employee well-being programs, helping even more people reach their physical fitness goals.

"I am so glad to be partnering with a company that has such a strong track record in delivering success for employers across the country," said Mike Donavanik, President of Sweat Factor. "I am looking forward to growing our library of exclusive content and helping employers improve the health and well-being of their employees alongside a great partner."

About Wellable

Wellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being educational modules and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with on-site and virtual services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and greater business success. Wellable works with employers, health plans, and properties of all sizes across the world, with active users in more than 23 different countries. Visit Wellable online at www.wellable.co.

About Sweat Factor

Sweat Factor provides a library of more than 400 on-demand, at-home workouts through internationally recognized trainers like Mike Donavanik, Anja Garcia, Gideon Akande, Sarah Kusch, Betina Gozo, Ashley Joi, Kenta Seki, and more. The library has all the workouts needed to meet any personal fitness goal, including a wide range of classes, from HIIT to yoga, barre to bootcamp, kettlebells to kickboxing, and even Pilates and prenatal. Sweat Factor adds new content every month, and classes can be watched on a Mac/PC or from a Sweat Factor app on iPhone, Android, Roku, or Apple TV. www.sweatfactor.com

