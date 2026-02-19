WellAve Dermatology Expands Mohs Surgery Services to Easton, Maryland

Dr. Kara Hoverson to Lead Eastern Shore MOHs Surgical Program

EASTON, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAve Dermatology is proud to announce the expansion of Mohs Micrographic Surgery services to its Easton, Maryland office, effective February 12, 2026. The Eastern Shore surgical program will be led by Dr. Kara Hoverson, fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon and newly appointed Vice President of Clinical Surgical Services for WellAve Dermatology.

Dr. Hoverson brings extensive experience in advanced skin cancer surgery, including providing Mohs surgical services at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, where she treated complex cases within one of the nation's most respected military medical institutions. Her clinical precision, leadership background, and unwavering patient-first philosophy position Easton as a premier destination for skin cancer care across the Eastern Shore.

Joining her in the Easton expansion is Dr. Allan C. Harrington, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of WellAve Dermatology, who has built one of the most respected Mohs surgery programs in the Mid-Atlantic region. Together, Dr. Hoverson and Dr. Harrington will deliver world-class surgical expertise to patients throughout Maryland's Eastern Shore and neighboring states, including Delaware and Virginia.

Mohs Micrographic Surgery is widely regarded as the gold standard for treating many forms of skin cancer. The procedure offers the highest cure rates available while preserving as much healthy tissue as possible. By bringing this advanced surgical capability directly to Easton, patients no longer need to travel long distances or cross the Bay Bridge to access expert care.

With the addition of Easton, WellAve Dermatology now offers Mohs surgery in three Maryland locations: Easton, Annapolis, and Frederick — expanding access from the waterfront of Annapolis to Western Maryland and now firmly rooted on the Eastern Shore.

"Bringing Mohs surgery to Easton is incredibly meaningful," said Dr. Kara Hoverson. "Patients on the Eastern Shore deserve the same level of surgical excellence found in major metropolitan centers. We are committed to delivering that level of care — with precision, compassion, and efficiency — right here in their own community."

Dr. Harrington added, "Dr. Hoverson's experience and leadership elevate our entire surgical platform. This expansion reflects our commitment to making advanced dermatologic surgery accessible to more patients while maintaining the highest standards of clinical excellence."

In conjunction with the Easton expansion, Dr. Hoverson has been promoted to Vice President of Clinical Surgical Services. In this role, she will guide the continued growth, innovation, and clinical integrity of WellAve's statewide surgical programs.

WellAve Dermatology is actively accepting new patients for Mohs surgery at its Easton location, with appointments now being scheduled.

About WellAve Dermatology

WellAve Dermatology is a physician-led dermatology practice dedicated to delivering accessible, high-quality, patient-centered care across Maryland. With three surgical centers and a growing network of offices, WellAve provides comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services — focused on excellence, compassion, and timely access to care. From Mohs surgery to general dermatology and advanced cosmetic treatments, WellAve is committed to serving communities across the state with integrity and innovation.

