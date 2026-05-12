WellAve Dermatology Named Official Dermatology Provider of the Frederick Keys

FREDERICK, Md., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAve Dermatology proudly announces its expanded partnership with the Frederick Keys, officially becoming the Official Dermatology Provider of the Frederick Keys for the 2026 season.

Now entering its second year of partnership, this elevated designation reflects the growing relationship between two organizations deeply committed to serving the Frederick community. Together, WellAve Dermatology and the Frederick Keys share a common mission: bringing high-quality care, experiences, and community engagement close to home.

Throughout the 2026 season, WellAve Dermatology will participate in a variety of community-focused initiatives with the Frederick Keys, including:

Skin Cancer Awareness Nights

In-game promotions and giveaways

Meet-and-greet opportunities with WellAve providers

Educational outreach focused on prevention and early detection

These activations are designed to increase awareness around skin health while making expert dermatologic care more accessible and approachable for the community.

"We are honored to be named the Official Dermatology Provider of the Frederick Keys," said Dr. Allan Harrington, Chief Medical Officer and Founder of WellAve Dermatology.

"This partnership represents everything we stand for at WellAve—bringing world-class dermatologic care directly to the communities we serve. Patients should not have to travel to major cities to receive expert care. Whether it's routine skin checks or advanced surgical treatment like Mohs surgery, we are proud to provide convenient access to top-tier care right here in Frederick and across Maryland. This is about prevention, early detection, and ultimately saving lives."

A spokesperson for the Frederick Keys added:

"We are proud to expand our partnership with WellAve Dermatology and officially welcome them as our Dermatology Provider. Their commitment to patient care, community outreach, and education aligns perfectly with our mission. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences for our fans while promoting important health initiatives like skin cancer awareness throughout the season."

WellAve Dermatology continues to distinguish itself through its physician-led, patient-first approach focused on access, convenience, and clinical excellence. With seven locations across Maryland, WellAve offers same-day appointments, fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeons, and advanced skin cancer treatment across multiple surgical centers.

Recently named Winner of Best Dermatology Office in the 2026 Best of the TriState Awards, with Dr. Kirk Volker recognized as a Finalist for Best Dermatology Provider, WellAve continues to set a new standard in dermatologic care.

Skin cancer is one of the most common—and most preventable—forms of cancer when detected early.

Schedule your skin check today. This is your defense. It could save your life.

Phone: 1-888-820-3376

Website: www.wellave.com

Media Contact

Benton Greenwood

410-490-8412

[email protected]

SOURCE WellAve Dermatology