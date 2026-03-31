WellBiz Brands Announces Michelle DeVore as New CMO

Leading beauty, health and wellness franchisor welcomes new C-suite leadership to drive the marketing strategy across the portfolio of brands

DENVER, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc., the global franchisor of five leading beauty and wellness brands — Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, Amazing Lash Studio® and Radiant Waxing®, announced today the appointment of Michelle DeVore as the chief marketing officer (CMO). DeVore will oversee brand marketing across the WellBiz Brands portfolio through creative, data-driven marketing strategies to deepen guest relationships and accelerate portfolio-wide growth.

"Michelle is an instrumental addition to the WellBiz Brands leadership team and the strategic growth of our portfolio. She has an extensive track record of leading brand and digital initiatives across franchised services, beauty, and luxury retail. As a leader, she exemplifies our values and brings the strategic direction needed to sharpen the customer experience, brand awareness and loyalty across the portfolio," said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. "As the health, wellness and beauty industry continues to evolve, we're confident we made the right decision bringing on Michelle to provide a new perspective and spearhead marketing strategy."

DeVore is an experienced marketing professional who brings more than 20 years of experience to the new role. Before joining WellBiz, she served as senior vice president and head of marketing at Regis Corporation, where she led the launch of the first-of-its-kind programmatic loyalty program in the haircut franchise category for Supercuts, and introduced a new model for guest engagement and retention across a national salon system. Before her time at Regis, she also worked for brands like European Wax Center and the Neiman Marcus Group, implementing systems to enhance guest experience and support guest growth, loyalty programs and brand partnerships.

"Franchising is such a unique model because it brings together national scale with the passion of local entrepreneurs, and that energy is what drew me to WellBiz Brands. I've long admired the strength of the portfolio and the engagement of its franchisees, which creates a strong foundation for growth," said DeVore. "I'm looking forward to building on that by continuing to elevate the guest experience and strengthening how guests engage with our brands both in-studio and digitally. My approach is always grounded in the customer, using data to guide strategy and creativity to bring it to life."

For more information about WellBiz Brands and its portfolio of franchise opportunities, visit our website.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

SOURCE WellBiz Brands