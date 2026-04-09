WellBiz Brands Closes First Quarter With 56 New Franchise Agreements Signed

Global leader in beauty and wellness franchising kicks off 2026 with franchise growth, award recognition and company acquisition

DENVER, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc., the global franchisor of five leading beauty and wellness brands — Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, Amazing Lash Studio®, and Radiant Waxing® — completed the first quarter of 2026 with 50 new franchise agreements signed to new and existing franchisees across the system. The franchise growth for the platform brand company is coupled with national and industry award recognition and the acquisition by Transom, positioning the company for accelerated growth in 2026.

As demand for personalized, service-based wellness experiences continued to grow, WellBiz Brands expanded its footprint across the U.S. and internationally. The 56 signed agreements include 26 transfers, 17 new unit franchise agreements and 13 renewals, with franchisees continuing to invest in both single-brand and multi-brand opportunities. The company also entered and expanded within key growth markets, including San Diego, Seattle, Florida, New Jersey and Minnesota.

The new growth across the WellBiz Brands portfolio brings the company to more than 750 total locations worldwide, representing continued growth across each of its franchise systems.

"WellBiz Brands' performance in 2026 so far reflects the strength of our franchise systems and the dedication of our franchise partners," said Amanda Clark, CEO at WellBiz Brands. "Across all five brands, we've remained focused on disciplined growth, operational excellence and evolving alongside consumer expectations in the wellness space. As we continue into 2026, our priority remains providing both franchisees and their clients with the highest-quality wellness experience."

Additional highlights since the beginning of the year include national recognition for Drybar in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500® list as the brand ranked No. 482 and industry recognition as the number 1 brand in its category for the Franchise Times Zor Awards.

WellBiz Brands, as a platform company, also entered its next chapter of growth with the completion of its acquisition by Transom Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with experience investing in complex, multi-brand platforms. The transaction positions WellBiz Brands to accelerate unit development across its portfolio while maintaining leadership continuity.

For more information about WellBiz Brands and its portfolio of franchise opportunities, wellbizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together® and Radiant Waxing®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

SOURCE WellBiz Brands