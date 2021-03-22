WellCare Appoints Joshua Sloop as CEO in Kentucky

LOUISIVILLE, Ky., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Sloop as Plan President and Chief Executive Officer for Centene's Kentucky market, effective March 29, 2021.

Mr. Sloop brings 20 years of leadership experience to the Kentucky market. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Plan Product President for PA Health & Wellness, Centene's subsidiary health plan in Pennsylvania.

"Joshua is an innovative and proven leader with a track record of motivating teams; managing health plan operations; and developing programs that serve vulnerable populations," said Dave Thomas, Executive Vice President, Markets, for Centene. "He has a deep understanding of managed care and will help ensure we continue to deliver quality healthcare services and resources to our members and local communities to promote better health outcomes across the commonwealth."

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky.

SOURCE WellCare of Kentucky