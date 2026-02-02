WellCare of Kentucky Awards Owen County Public Transit $20,000

Grant helps improve transportation access for rural residents to reduce barriers for medical visits and more

OWENTON, Ky., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky recently announced that they have awarded Owen County Public Transit (OCPT) a $20,000 grant to help expand their transportation services to more rural residents in the region they serve.

Starting in the spring of 2024, WellCare and the Golden Triangle Rural Health Network initiated a community impact council dedicated to identifying gaps in resources and support for rural communities in Northern Kentucky. Through this collaborative work, and after months of meetings, this council identified gaps in transportation as one of the biggest challenges for residents in this region. The council recognized this issue as a significant barrier for residents who needed to travel for necessary medical appointments and care.

In November 2025, and on the recommendation of this council, WellCare granted $20,000 to OCPT to help expand their services to more rural residents in the region they serve. This expansion is focused on giving residents access to the health care they need, especially when that care is based in a nearby city.

As Dan Brenyo, Owen County Public Transit Administrator explains, "We're incredibly grateful to WellCare of Kentucky for this grant and to the community leaders and organizations who highlighted the need to expand transportation services in our region. With this investment, OCPT is better positioned to improve the health and quality of life of even more people in these counties."

Owen County Public Transit (OCPT) provides low-cost public transportation services not covered by Medicaid or other insurance to qualifying residents in Owen, Gallatin, Carroll, Grant, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Pendleton counties. In some of those Northern Kentucky counties, including Owen, Gallatin, Grant, Carroll, and Pendleton, OCPT serves as the only public transportation option available. Established and managed by Owen County Government, OCPT is a critical option for rural residents who need access to medical services but are without reliable, personal transportation.

"Lack of transportation is a significant barrier for so many across Kentucky," said Corey Ewing, CEO and Plan President for WellCare of Kentucky. "By investing in services like Owen County Public Transit and helping them expand their rural service area within the northern Kentucky region, we're investing in improving the lives of our friends and neighbors in this region. For people who need access to medical care, like getting to their doctor or receiving treatment for a chronic condition, it literally can be a life-changing ride. WellCare of Kentucky is proud to support this service that has a significant impact on the quality of health and life for so many."

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare of Kentucky is a Centene Corporation company. For more information, visit wellcareky.com.

About Owen County Public Transit

Owen County Public Transit (OCPT) is fee for service on-demand provider, available to the public in Owen, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Boone, Kenton, Campbell, and Pendleton counties, and serves as a transportation subcontractor to the regional Medicaid broker. Transportation services to cities outside of these counties for medical appointments, shopping, banking, employment, and more are also available. Language assistance is provided at no cost. To find out more about OCPT and the services offered, visit owencountyky.us/public-transit. To make an appointment, call 502-750-2828.

About the Golden Triangle Rural Health Network

With a mission to collaborate and improve access to care, The Golden Triangle Rural Health Network (aka Golden Triangle) focuses on coordinating superior behavioral and physical health services in our community. The Golden Triangle is based on the National Rural Health Association (NRHA) model of collaboration between Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) and Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) to address health disparities.

