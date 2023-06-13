WellCare of Kentucky Partners with Community Action Commission to Fight Food Insecurity in Covington

Owen County's first emergency food pantry will help feed local families in crisis

OWENTON, Ky., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky (WellCare), a leading Medicaid managed care provider in the state, and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC), a nonprofit helping families to achieve healthy social support and financial stability, announced today the opening of Owen County's first emergency food pantry.

The pantry, located in the NKCAC building in Owenton, will be available to Owen County residents and families in crisis.

"While there are several food pantries in Owen County, there is not one where you can get 'emergency' food," said NKCAC Center Manager Lauren Keith. "An emergency food pantry is for those who don't have any food available to them. Their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may have run out, they have lost their home, or experienced another emergency situation. We'll provide them with a meal of non-perishable food items."

The grant from WellCare covered the initial start-up costs, and NKCAC employees and volunteers will staff the emergency pantry.

"Food insecurity is a continuing issue for many Kentuckians," said Plan President and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky Corey Ewing. "Emergency food pantries like this one are a lifeline for those who don't know how they will get their next meal."

The pantry expects to serve 20-30 families per month, and the grant from WellCare will sustain the pantry for up to a year.

"We continue to see an increased need for people needing food," continued Keith. "We're grateful that WellCare has provided the funding to meet this specific need."

NKCAC is located at 109 South Madison Street in Owenton and will be open Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. For more information call 859-581-6607.

