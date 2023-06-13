WellCare of Kentucky Partners with Community Action Commission to Fight Food Insecurity in Covington

News provided by

WellCare of Kentucky

13 Jun, 2023, 06:59 ET

Owen County's first emergency food pantry will help feed local families in crisis

OWENTON, Ky., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky (WellCare), a leading Medicaid managed care provider in the state, and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC), a nonprofit helping families to achieve healthy social support and financial stability, announced today the opening of Owen County's first emergency food pantry.

The pantry, located in the NKCAC building in Owenton, will be available to Owen County residents and families in crisis.

"While there are several food pantries in Owen County, there is not one where you can get 'emergency' food," said NKCAC Center Manager Lauren Keith. "An emergency food pantry is for those who don't have any food available to them. Their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits may have run out, they have lost their home, or experienced another emergency situation. We'll provide them with a meal of non-perishable food items."

The grant from WellCare covered the initial start-up costs, and NKCAC employees and volunteers will staff the emergency pantry.

"Food insecurity is a continuing issue for many Kentuckians," said Plan President and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky Corey Ewing. "Emergency food pantries like this one are a lifeline for those who don't know how they will get their next meal."

The pantry expects to serve 20-30 families per month, and the grant from WellCare will sustain the pantry for up to a year.

"We continue to see an increased need for people needing food," continued Keith. "We're grateful that WellCare has provided the funding to meet this specific need."

NKCAC is located at 109 South Madison Street in Owenton and will be open Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm. For more information call 859-581-6607.

About WellCare of Kentucky
WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

About Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission is a non-profit with programs enabling families to achieve healthy social support and financial stability. It operates neighborhood centers in each county it serves in Northern Kentucky to meet clients where they are physically, as well as in life. Services include early childhood care and education, career readiness programming, utility assistance for families, and more. For more information visit nkcac.org.

SOURCE WellCare of Kentucky

