WellCare of Kentucky Raises Awareness about COVID-19 and its Impact on Heart Health during American Heart Month

LOUISIVILLE, Ky., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 adds a new layer of complexity and unknowns for Kentuckians with heart conditions. This February, in honor of American Heart Month, WellCare of Kentucky is encouraging everyone to live heart healthy by understanding the risk factors and symptoms of heart disease and how COVID-19 can impact heart health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cautions that people living with certain heart conditions—including heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies and pulmonary hypertension—have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.1 While the virus is still new and more studies need to be conducted to understand its full impact, a growing number of studies suggest many COVID-19 survivors experience some type of cardiovascular damage and complications, even if they did not have underlying heart disease and were not hospitalized.2 This makes the importance of a healthy heart more important than ever.

For many years, heart disease has been a leading cause of death in Kentucky, leading to about 10,300 Kentucky deaths each year. Kentucky currently ranks ninth in the nation for the highest rate of deaths from heart disease.3

Learn the Risk Factors

While some risk factors, such as genetics, are beyond our control, others can be managed, such as:4

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Cigarette smoking

Diabetes

Unhealthy diet and physical inactivity

Weight and obesity

"Prevention is key. At WellCare, we recommend that everyone has a yearly check for risk factors like high blood pressure and cholesterol," said Dr. Sandra Guerra, Chief Medical Officer, WellCare of Kentucky. "And, your health can't wait for the pandemic to be over. It's important to keep up regular health screenings. Doctor's offices are open and taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. If you have concerns, call your doctor's office to learn how they're keeping patients safe."

Understand the Signs and Symptoms

It's critical to understand the signs and symptoms of a heart attack early when it's most treatable. Warning signs can include:5

Chest discomfort

Discomfort in other areas of the upper body, such as pain or discomfort in one or both arms, back, neck, jaw, or stomach

Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort

Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, or lightheadedness

It's also important to remember that men and women can have different symptoms for a heart attack. Women are more likely to experience other symptoms outside of chest pain including a heartburn-like feeling, sudden dizziness, nausea or vomiting, cold sweat, and unusual fatigue.

"If you experience any of these symptoms, seek immediate medical attention," said Dr. Guerra. "Please don't avoid the hospital out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19. Heart attack and stroke outcomes are heavily tied to how quickly care is received. Hospitals are also taking extra measures to help keep patients safe."

Get Heart Healthy

Lifestyle changes are your best defense against heart disease. Make changes to positively benefit heart health and help control contributing risk factors like blood pressure and cholesterol. Dr. Guerra recommends the following heart-healthy steps to reduce risk of heart disease:

Get seven to eight hours of sleep each night

Eat a heart-healthy diet

Exercise at least 20 minutes each day

Set a weight loss goal

Stop smoking

Check with your health plan on available support programs

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit www.wellcare.com/kentucky .

