WellCare of Kentucky to Sponsor Mental Health and Wellness Event at Lakeside Christian Church on May 13

Event features former sports reporter and host of The Mental Game podcast Brandon Saho for a full day of mental health support workshops and activities

HEBRON, Ky., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, May 13, Lakeside Christian Church will host "Better Together: Breaking Down Barriers to Mental Health" from 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by WellCare of Kentucky and co-hosted by Ethan's Purpose and the Chelsea Ryann's Festival of Hope, the event will discuss ways Kentuckians and their families can achieve and maintain healthy mental wellness.

The event falls during Children's Mental Health Acceptance Week, an annual nationwide campaign created to bring further awareness to the mental distress of our youngest generation through education and guidance.

"WellCare of Kentucky is proud to sponsor the Better Together event. We are committed to protecting the health and wellbeing of children and families to equip them with the tools and skills they need to manage and care for their mental health," said Corey Ewing, Plan President and CEO of WellCare of Kentucky. "Our young people are the future of healthy, strong communities, and we aim to provide evidence-based solutions to help them thrive."

Approximately 1 out of 5 children in the United States experience a mental health disorder. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ADHD, anxiety problems, behavior problems, and depression are the most commonly diagnosed mental health disorders in children.

"Parents are always asking me for advice for what to do when their child gets into a mental health crisis. I tell them that it's the work they do when they are in a mentally good place that helps them when they are in a mental health crisis," said Debbie Zegarra, Founder and President of the Ethan's Purpose Foundation. "In other words, come to this event, and learn the warning signs and strategies to help you and your child and hopefully you'll know what to do when you encounter a mental health crisis."

Along with family-oriented interactive sessions and access to community partners, the event will feature presentations including:

"Talk Saves Lives," by Holly Dawson, KY American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

"Emotional Regulation & Healthy Coping Strategies," with Amy Beausir and Lindsey Mayberry of Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services

and of Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services "Surviving Suicide," by Brandon Saho , a former sports reporter and the host of "The Mental Game," a mental health podcast featuring interviews with athletes, musicians, and entertainers.

The event will be held at Lakeside Christian Church at 1980 North Bend Rd. in Hebron.

To register, visit ethanspurpose.com. Cost of attendance is $10 per person or $20 per family. Lunch will be provided.

About Ethan's Purpose

Ethan's Purpose supports local school's efforts to support students who have anxiety, depression, grief, and struggle to fit in socially. The organization provides individual and group counseling and helps supply schools with Social Emotional Learning curriculum. For more, please visit Ethan's Purpose.

About WellCare of Kentucky

WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

