WellCare of North Carolina and the Centene Foundation Announce $1.95 Million Investment in The Umbrella Center

Investment will Support Development of Family Justice Center and Vital Services for Those Impacted by Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Other Abuses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina (WellCare), a provider of Medicaid healthcare coverage in North Carolina, and the Centene Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), today announced a $1.95 million investment in The Umbrella Center, a comprehensive family justice center providing holistic services to those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking and child abuse. The investment will span three years to support the development of The Umbrella Center's future home at 4822 Albemarle Road in Charlotte, as well as provide programs and services at the facility.

"For people impacted by interpersonal violence who are seeking protection and a safe haven in the Charlotte community, The Umbrella Center will serve as a one-stop-shop to offer necessary resources and support," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WellCare of North Carolina, Troy Hildreth. "We are proud to partner with the Centene Foundation and many other local organizations to uplift families and the Charlotte community."

Slated to open in the summer of 2026, The Umbrella Center is an innovative public-private collaboration between Mecklenburg County, the City of Charlotte, WellCare, Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center, who will provide comprehensive services to child victims of abuse, and Safe Alliance, who will operate the facility and offer a variety of programs and services to those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. Once completed, The Umbrella Center will house additional service agencies, legal services, law enforcement and healthcare providers to support individuals and families seeking asylum from domestic violence.

"Family justice centers are designed to help those impacted by interpersonal violence in their recovery and regain well-being – all in one place," said Andrew Oliver, CEO of Pat's Place. "Establishing and building our network in Mecklenburg County will serve hundreds of families seeking support after experiencing abuse. The Umbrella Center will provide services and resources during their time of need. We are proud to partner with WellCare of North Carolina and the Centene Foundation to deliver lasting results to the local community."

Family justice centers like The Umbrella Center are proven national models that improve victim survival, reduce rates of violence and homicide, and are recognized as national best practices by the Department of Justice.

Domestic violence costs Charlotte-Mecklenburg nearly $50 million annually due to factors such as healthcare and criminal justice expenses, according to a 2019 study commissioned by the Jamie Kimble Foundation for Courage. The study also found that the annual mental health costs associated with domestic violence in Mecklenburg County is $6.7 million.

By investing in The Umbrella Center, WellCare and the Centene Foundation further their commitment to providing healthcare access to those affected by domestic violence and abuse, ensuring a safer and healthier future for the Charlotte community.

About The Umbrella Center

The Umbrella Center is an innovative public-private collaboration to provide holistic services at a single location for those impacted by domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, human trafficking and child abuse. The Umbrella Center is designed to change each step of a victim's experience to help people recover their lives – including police response, medical care, advocacy and counseling, legal and court procedures. When opened, The Umbrella Center will serve over 10,000 annually, co-locate 15 partners to streamline case investigations, mitigate access barriers to effective care, and support survivors' healing after experiencing abuse.

About The Centene Foundation

The Centene Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private nonprofit focused on investing in economically challenged communities, is the philanthropic arm of Centene Corporation ("Centene"). The Foundation supports projects and initiatives strategically aligned with Centene's purpose-driven culture and enhances the work Centene is doing to remove the barriers to wellness underserved and low-income populations face. The Foundation is committed to addressing social determinants of health and improving health equity in three distinct areas of focus: healthcare access, social services and education. To learn more, visit the Centene Foundation's website.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.WellCareNC.com.

About Safe Alliance

Safe Alliance's mission is to provide hope and healing for those impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault. Serving over 8,000 people annually their programs include 24/7/367 hotline and residential services, advocacy, legal support, trauma counseling and assistance with basic needs support.

About Pats Place Child Advocacy Center

Pat's Place Child Advocacy Center coordinates the investigation, prosecution, and treatment of the most severe cases of child abuse in Mecklenburg County. As the only child advocacy center in Charlotte, Pat's Place serves children from birth through age 18. All services are provided in a nurturing, friendly and safe environment at no cost to a child's family. Last year, Pat's Place served more than 1000 children (and their caregivers) who were sexually abused, severely physically abused, or who had witnessed a violent crime.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

