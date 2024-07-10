WellCare of North Carolina Receives NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Ahead of 2025 Requirement

RALEIGH, N.C., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today WellCare of North Carolina (WellCare), a Medicaid health plan and subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has received Health Equity Accreditation Status by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). Originally mandated for completion by mid-year 2025, WellCare achieved this milestone in mid-year 2024, showcasing its strong commitment to health equity.

Wellcare of NC (PRNewsfoto/WellCare of North Carolina)

"Achieving the NCQA Health Equity Accreditation demonstrates our commitment to health equity and our aim to support health and wellbeing within our membership and their lived communities," said Plan President & CEO for WellCare of North Carolina, Troy Hildreth. "We are dedicated to cultivating a culture that supports our efforts to reduce health inequities and improve care quality for our diverse member population."

The NCQA Health Equity Accreditation gives healthcare organizations an actionable framework for improving health equity. This accreditation recognizes WellCare for its commitment to delivering high-quality, equitable healthcare to its members and its ongoing commitment to eliminating health disparities to support better health outcomes across the state. WellCare has proactively secured this accreditation a year ahead of the required timeline set by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS). Health Equity Accreditation is awarded for three years and WellCare will continue to work toward renewing its accreditation status in the future.

NCQA is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. The NCQA Health Plan Accreditation shows members and providers that a health plan is well managed and delivers high-quality care and services, while demonstrating their commitment to advancing health equity.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.WellCareNC.com .

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under- insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities and government partners. Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, http://investors.centene.com .

SOURCE WellCare of North Carolina