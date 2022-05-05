WellCare of North Carolina Shines a Light on Cyberbullying and Encourages North Carolina's Youth to Make a Difference

RALEIGH, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's world of technology, many youths experience the negative consequences of increased connectivity and socialization in the form of cyberbullying. Cyberbullying differs from traditional bullying in several ways, and as a result, WellCare of North Carolina wants to educate adults and youth across North Carolina about the risks of cyberbullying and how it impacts overall health.

Cyberbullying is harassment that takes place over digital devices, social media platforms, and gaming experiences. According to the Pew Research Center, 59% of U.S. teens have been bullied or harassed online. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying can take place 24 hours a day and includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, sharing personal information to humiliate, excluding someone on purpose, and more.

"Even pre-pandemic, the amount of time youth spent on electronic devices and the incidence of cyberbullying was rising," said Dr. Therese Garrett, WellCare of North Carolina's Behavioral Health Medical Director. "This has only accelerated over the past two years when youth spent extensive time online, including with remote school. Cyberbullying is occurring not just on social media and text, but even on chats within video classrooms or in shared documents within their school setting. This bullying is often purposely invisible to parents, caregivers, and teachers. WellCare wants to raise awareness to support adults, teens and younger children in identifying and responding to incidents to prevent harmful effects on mental health."

Cyberbullying can lead to social and emotional distress, behavioral problems, and mental health issues. Additionally, youth who are bullied are at increased risk for substance misuse, academic problems, and violence to others. These effects on the mental wellbeing of youth can translate into physical health challenges later in life, extending the impact of cyberbullying long after it stops. The U.S. Surgeon General recently issued an advisory stating the youth mental health crisis has been further exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To further spread awareness, WellCare is encouraging youth in North Carolina to take action to promote prevention with their peers and community by participating in the Centene Institute Youth Impact Award for Cyberbullying Prevention. As part of the Centene family, WellCare invites youth ages 14-19 to watch a short video and read a fact sheet on cyberbullying before submitting their own original visual art entry that conveys cyberbullying awareness and prevention. The contest is open to eligible youth nationwide. All submissions are eligible to account for up to 10 hours of community service. The contest is now open and runs until May 20, 2022.

Below are some tips from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Department of Health and Human Services to raise awareness and prevent cyberbullying that can inspire contest entries as well as be used to handle situations in everyday life:

Talk about bullying to reduce stigma and identify potential instances of cyberbullying

Plan for what to do if witnessing or experiencing bullying

Teach youth to treat others with respect and practice inclusivity

Create positive community environments that build confidence and social skills

If bullied, immediately stop communication and block the person via digital channels

Speak up if you feel uncomfortable with the comments or actions of someone

Understand the possible warning signs of emotional distress

For more information about the Youth Impact Award and how to enter, visit https://www.centeneinstituteaward.com/cyberbullying-prevention/2022. For more information on WellCare and its activities, visit WellCareNC.com.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.wellcare.com/nc.

SOURCE WellCare of North Carolina