WellCare Welcome Room Opens in Raleigh, Providing Healthcare Resources and Community Support

The New Facility is the Sixth Welcome Room to Open in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of North Carolina (WellCare), the Medicaid brand and wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), announced today the grand opening of a new WellCare Welcome Room in Raleigh, a space to helps assist members about health plans and benefits, speak to WellCare representatives and access other healthcare resources.

Wellcare of NC (PRNewsfoto/WellCare of North Carolina)

The Raleigh Welcome Room is the sixth Welcome Room location to open in North Carolina. WellCare Welcome Rooms serve as vital community hubs, offering support and information to individuals seeking assistance with accessing their healthcare needs – with no appointment needed.

WellCare's Community Engagement team will be hosting celebratory events at the welcome room. A Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on July 19, 2024, from 11:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m. A Community Cookout will take place July 20, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.

WellCare is dedicated to fostering a healthier and more connected community, and this Welcome Room reflects that commitment. By providing accessible healthcare resources and support, WellCare continues to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals in the Raleigh area.

About WellCare of North Carolina

Headquartered in Raleigh, WellCare of North Carolina provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid as one of the state's Medicaid Prepaid Health Plans (WellCare of North Carolina), Marketplace (WellCare of North Carolina by Celtic Insurance Company), Medicare Advantage (Wellcare), and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Wellcare). WellCare of North Carolina is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.WellCareNC.com.

Any reference in this press release to any person, organization, activity, or services related to North Carolina Medicaid does not constitute or imply the endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

SOURCE WellCare of North Carolina