WellLink and The Healthcare Council Announce Strategic Affiliation to Expand Regional and National Impact

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellLink, a Cleveland-based organization dedicated to advancing medical, social, and economic well-being, and The Healthcare Council, a respected healthcare association serving providers across the Mid-Atlantic region, today announced a strategic affiliation that significantly expands their combined reach, scale and impact. Effective Feb. 6, the agreement brings together two mission-driven organizations with shared values, complementary strengths, and a long-standing commitment to supporting healthcare providers and communities.

Under the affiliation agreement, the two organizations will unite within a single corporate structure, with WellLink President & CEO Brian Lane providing executive leadership, while ensuring continuity for members, partners, and staff. Both associations, WellLink and The Healthcare Council (HCC), will continue operating under their existing brands. Customers of HCC's group purchasing organizations (GPO), ShareSource and Purchasing Connections, will transition to WellLink Group Purchasing, expanding its national reach and strengthening its supplier and contract portfolio.

"This merger represents a powerful next chapter for WellLink and The Healthcare Council," said Lane. "We are bringing together two highly aligned organizations that share a deep commitment to collaboration, innovation, and service. Together we will accelerate our mission, extend our reach, and create a stronger, more connected network for healthcare providers across the continuum of care, regionally and nationally. This is meaningful growth that positions us to deliver even greater value to members, suppliers, and communities."

"This affiliation reflects the board's confidence in WellLink's direction and readiness for its next phase of growth," said Jill Dietrich Mellon, Chair of the WellLink Board of Directors and Executive Director/CEO of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. "It strengthens our organization in meaningful ways, expanding our reach, deepening our capabilities, and positioning WellLink to serve healthcare organizations and communities at a larger scale, while staying grounded in our mission."

Together, WellLink and The Healthcare Council expand their collective association footprint, strengthening a shared platform for convening and advocacy across a broader geographic region. At the same time, the addition of ShareSource and Purchasing Connections customers to WellLink GPO forms a purchasing collaborative encompassing more than 32,000 member locations across all 50 states. The additional $179 million in purchasing volume brings WellLink GPO's total volume to $1.5 billion. GPO members will benefit from enhanced savings opportunities and suppliers will gain access to a larger membership base.

The affiliation comes at an opportune moment, aligned with the long-standing plans for leadership succession and organizational continuity upon the retirement of The Healthcare Council's President & CEO Les Pitton, effective Feb. 6.

"As I looked ahead to the future of the organization and my own planned retirement, it was important to ensure it would continue to thrive," said Pitton. "Joining forces with WellLink allows us to build on our legacy while positioning our members for the future. Our organizations are closely aligned in purpose and culture, and this partnership ensures continuity while opening the door to expanded resources, enhanced advocacy, and a broader network of peers and partners, creating new opportunities and positioning the organization for long-term success."

"For The Healthcare Council, this affiliation represents a thoughtful step forward, one rooted in continuity and a commitment to our members," said Rolf Haarstad, Chair of The Healthcare Council Board of Directors and Partner at Grace Design Studios, where he serves as a healthcare architect and practice leader. "The board believes this approach preserves what our members value most while creating new opportunities to strengthen services, connections, and influence in the years ahead."

Members of both organizations can expect a seamless continuation of services, programs, and relationships. Additional details about shared initiatives, expanded offerings, and future branding milestones will be communicated in the coming months.

About The Healthcare Council

The Healthcare Council, an association of healthcare providers, schools, and health-related institutions, was founded in 1946 by the Presidents of the Boards of Directors and the Administrators of the hospitals in the District of Columbia, Arlington County and Alexandria County in Virginia and Montgomery County and Prince George's County in Maryland. They convened at Children's Hospital to organize a Hospital Council with the general purpose of promoting intelligent planning, facilitating discussion of common problems, and acting as a clearinghouse for the exchange of information. Today, The Healthcare Council uses a variety of tools to accomplish that mission.

ShareSource is a group purchasing organization and wholly owned subsidiary of the Healthcare Council. The goal is to help reduce cost, improve efficiency, and create effective purchasing solutions. With members across 32 states, ShareSource provides substantial discounts for affiliated members on purchases of products and services many of which are used every day. Members enjoy access to regional contracts and a comprehensive portfolio of national contracts at no cost through our affiliate program with Premier.

About WellLink

Incorporated in 1916, WellLink has a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association. Convening 37 hospitals and healthcare organizations with community partners across 10 counties in Northeast Ohio, WellLink is committed to advancing total well-being by connecting people, organizations, and resources across the healthcare, economic, and social sectors. Formerly known as The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Group Purchasing, WellLink brings together advocacy, education, group purchasing, and community impact under one unified mission. With a legacy of more than a century, WellLink continues to serve hospitals, businesses, and communities through innovative solutions that promote better health, greater opportunity, and stronger, more connected systems of care. Learn more at www.WellLinkCommunity.com.

