WellMedica Cosmetic Laser Surgery Center Introduces New UltraClear Cold Fiber Laser for Age-Reversing Treatments

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellMedica Cosmetic Laser Surgery Center is delighted to offer their patients the latest innovation in non-invasive laser treatments to produce a more youthful and healthy appearance with noticeable results in just one session. Dima Ali, M.D. Founder and Medical Director of WellMedica is excited to announce the first UltraClear™ Laser device in the Washington D.C. area. UltraClear is the first and only cold fiber laser to hit the aesthetic market.

The breakthrough UltraClear System is FDA-cleared to improve a vast array of skin issues, ranging from facial lines and wrinkles sun damage, pigmentation and scars by stimulating new collagen and elastin production that results in immediate and lasting results with minimal downtime. The advanced laser technology, which perfectly balances cold and thermal energy, is suitable for all skin tones and is so comfortable topical numbing is often not needed, delivering a highly rewarding patient experience.

"I'm excited to offer this one-of-a-kind technology to the Washington, D.C., area. It is truly revolutionary and a market disruptor. We finally have a laser technology that can safely and effectively treat all skin types and with less downtime and pain," said Dr. Dima, an award-winning cosmetic dermatologist serving the Reston community for over 20 years. "UltraClear's versatile, cutting-edge micro channeling technology makes it ideal for treating a full range of skin conditions, notably lines, age spots, scars, uneven skin tone, sun damage, discoloration and even sagging skin by affecting multiple skin layers to generate healthy new skin cells. It is truly a transformative and customizable solution for skin rejuvenation. I can use it for light lunchtime resurfacing or for remodeling deep scars on every skin type without the risks associated with previous devices."

About Dr. Dima

An internationally renowned Cosmetic Laser Surgeon, Anti-Aging Medicine expert, and educator, Dr. Dima is a peer teacher and in-demand invited guest speaker. Dr. Dima is Board Certified by the American Board of Laser Surgery and the American Board of Anti-Aging Medicine and is a Fellow of several professional organizations. She prides herself on offering her patients the latest aesthetic technology innovations. Her patients praise her for her compassion, professionalism, and artistic ability to restore youthful beauty with natural-looking results. Dr. Dima has been featured in the media, including CBS News, Dermatology Times, Vogue, Your Health, Healthy Aging, and Life & Style Magazine. a leading international

About Acclaro Medical

Acclaro Medical Corp develops and brings to market new laser systems that change the paradigm of skin rejuvenation using proprietary energy delivery. Its breakthrough 3DIntelliPulse technology is FDA-cleared to improve fine lines and wrinkles, providing physicians and their patients with effective and safe aesthetic treatment solutions.

