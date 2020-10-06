Wellness Leader Massage Envy Hosts Virtual Award Show celebrating Greatness in a New Reality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Envy, the nation's No. 1 provider of massage and skin care services in the U.S. across its franchise network, today announced the winners of its annual awards program that recognizes the best of the best. In late September, the brand was proud to present the following awards: Anthony Vidal, Franchisee of the Year, South Windsor, Conn; Shawn Remfry, Sales & Service Associate of the Year, Kansas City, Mo; Judy Daudt, Manager of the Year, Northville, Mich; Yolandra Triplett Tyrell, Esthetician of the Year, Henderson, Nev; and Vivi Paez, Therapist of the Year, Miami, Fla.

All individual awardees are employees of the franchised locations and were nominated by their franchise location owner. The Franchisee of the Year was selected based on leading performance across a variety of business results, exemplary leadership, and a commitment to the brand's values.

As National Franchisee of the Year, Anthony Vidal has put a relentless focus on two key elements of the business: his employees and the consumer experience. All three of his locations sit in the top quartile of performance thanks to his commitment and character.

According to his franchisee, Shawn Remfry was awarded National Sales and Service Associate of the Year because of his deep commitment to his franchise location, his consistent sales performance and because his team members described him as "the heart" of their location.

National Manager of the Year went to Judy Daudt due to her relentless worth ethic, daily practice of gratitude and driving willingness to serve others according to her franchisee.

Yolandra Triplett Tyrell and Vivi Paez were awarded National Esthetician of the Year and National Therapist of the Year, respectively. According to her franchisee, Yolandra embodies her personal motto of "spread beauty," using her knowledge and passion to create life-changing experiences for her clients into stellar sales performances. Vivi, according to her franchisee, constantly goes above and beyond for her clients, which is evident by her 82 percent pre-booking rate and overall satisfaction score of 95 percent.

From the more than 1,150 franchise locations across the country, participants, company executives and franchisees alike took part in this year's black-tie virtual award show. While nothing is like celebrating in person at Massage Envy's awards gala as part of its Annual Franchise Conference, nothing was going to stand in the way of recognizing these incredible achievements. Especially during these trying times, according to their franchises, each service provider's work has become more meaningful as they deliver the power of connection and human touch to their clients.

"It is one of my greatest passions to bring greater recognition to the work of massage therapists and estheticians and to raise awareness of how body care and skin car can change people's lives," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "With unemployment numbers at very high levels and millions of people looking to find a stable, new career path after COVID-19, my hope is that massage therapy and skin care will become considerations. I am humbled by the work of those like Vivi and Yolandra, and all of the award winners, who are described as going above and beyond to ensure that not only do their clients leave with a smile on their face, but feeling great inside and out."

"I also want to thank our vendors who sponsored this year's awards: Boxout , PCA Skin , Jan Marini Skin Research , and Hyperice . We really appreciate not only their strong support of this wonderful event but their dedication to this great brand throughout the year," Stiller said.

