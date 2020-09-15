Wellness Leader Massage Envy Names Industry Innovator As Its Marketing Chief

"Julie is an extraordinarily well-qualified marketing executive, strategic leader, and brand advocate," said Beth Stiller, Massage Envy CEO. "She brings a wealth of marketing experience, especially in brand building, loyalty marketing, digital commerce and innovation. With an established record of helping grow franchisee revenues and profit and a talent for striking the right balance between creativity and analytics, she is exactly the right strategic thinker to help take Massage Envy to the next level," Stiller said.

Cary has more than 25 years of marketing experience in the hotel, consumer packaged goods, retail, and hospitality sectors. Among her most recent career experiences, she played a key role in the revitalization and expansion of franchised hotel chain La Quinta Inns and Suites. As the CMO for over 12 years, Cary helped the brand achieve extraordinary business results, to include leveraging technology innovations to differentiate the brand from competitors and growing La Quinta's footprint from 535 to over 900 locations through franchise expansion. Cary also previously served as the Chief Customer Officer for department store retailer, Belk, where she created a new brand positioning and identity, and improved media effectiveness. Prior to these roles, she held marketing leadership positions at Brinker International, Dean Foods, Gerber, and Ralston-Purina.

"I am super excited to be a part of Massage Envy and the wellness industry. I wanted to join a people-focused culture with a great purpose. That's what really attracted me to Massage Envy," Cary said. "I will leverage all parts of my marketing background to help drive value for our franchisees," she said.

Cary holds a Master of Business Administration from Washington University's Olin Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. A native of Sidney, Ill., Cary and her husband, Jack, are in the process of relocating to Scottsdale from Dallas.

For more information about Massage Envy, please visit www.massageenvy.com

About Massage Envy

Massage Envy, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a national franchisor and does not independently own or operate any of the Massage Envy franchised location nationwide. The Massage Envy franchise network, through its franchise locations, is the leading provider of therapeutic massage and skin care service. Founded in 2002, Massage Envy has more than 1,150 franchise locations in 49 states that have together delivered more than 100 million massages and facials. For more information, visit www.massageenvy.com, or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @MassageEnvy.

