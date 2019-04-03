Wellness® Natural Pet Food Announces Call for Entries for America's Most Pet Friendly Companies

TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Is Fido a part of the team at your office? Have happy hours turned into "yappy" hours with the addition of four-legged colleagues? If the answer is yes, Wellness® Natural Pet Food wants to hear from you!

Wellness Natural Pet Food invites companies nationwide to submit photos via Instagram that demonstrate why they deserve a place on this year’s list of America’s Most Pet Friendly Companies, such as the featured photo of a dog enjoying a day at the office at BISSELL® Homecare in Grand Rapid, MI.

In anticipation of Take Your Dog to Work Day® on June 21, 2019, Wellness Natural Pet Food is curating its third annual list of America's Most Pet Friendly Companies. For the first time, the natural pet food maker is inviting companies from across the country to tout why they deserve a spot on the coveted list. Any company with a pet-friendly workplace is eligible — and bonus points are given for workplaces that go above and beyond with added pet perks like "Paternity Leave" for new pet parents, pet health insurance benefits, and more.

To submit, companies can simply share a photo of dogs in their office on Instagram and explain in the caption what makes their pet-friendly culture unique. Companies must tag @wellnesspetfood in their post and include #TakeYourDogtoWorkDay, #PetFriendyCompanies2019 and #wellnesspetfood in each submission. The call for entries will be open April 3 through April 30, 2019, and companies are encouraged to submit multiple entries during the submission period.

"Since launching our first list of pet friendly companies in 2017, we've heard from more and more workplaces that they'd like a shot at the top spot on our list," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, Director of Consumer Experience at Wellness. "We're opening up the submission process to make sure every company has a chance to be celebrated for putting their best paw-forward when it comes to embracing pets at work!"

Companies that have been named to the list in prior years have included Tito's Handmade Vodka, Etsy, Harpoon Brewery, BISSELL Homecare and more.

A recent survey from Wellness found out exactly how important dog-friendly corporate cultures are to today's workforce, with 51 percent of millennials stating that they would consider a career move for a pet-friendly workplace. Whether it's conference calls with Fido at your feet or flexible paid time off benefits to take care of a pup, it's clear that Americans are prioritizing their pet perks.

America's Most Pet Friendly Companies of 2019 will be announced in June ahead of Take Your Dog to Work Day, which was created by Pet Sitters International and is now celebrated by offices across the country.

To learn more about America's Most Pet Friendly Companies or the submission process, visit the Wellness Natural Pet Food Instagram page @wellnesspetfood.

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

