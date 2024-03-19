Wellness Pet Company Introduces Wellness® CORE+™ for Cats and Dogs and Expands Product Lines with Proven Nutrition to Support Wellbeing Through Flavorful Variety and Benefits

At Global Pet Expo 2024, the Wellness® product lineup showcases innovation in treats, dry and wet cat food, dry dog food, topper and dental treat options.

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, is returning to Global Pet Expo 2024 with new product innovations across cat and dog food lines, as well as dental treats and toppers. Supporting its purpose to help pets and their parents fulfill a life of shared wellbeing, the company's newest products and line expansions offer a great variety of nutritional benefits to target unique needs with high-quality food and treat options.

At Global Pet Expo 2024, the Wellness® product lineup showcases innovation in treats, dry and wet cat food, dry dog food, topper and dental treat options.

Wellness® CORE+™ is an exciting new addition to the Wellness® wet and dry cat food portfolio. With scientifically proven natural nutrition, fortified with vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients, the Wellness® CORE+™ Pate Canned Cat Food and Wellness® CORE+™ Dry Cat Food recipes not only deliver on the 5 Signs of Wellbeing™, but are designed to fit the unique needs of your feline, offering formulated options supporting immune health, digestive health, skin and coat, hairball and healthy weight to tailor mealtime to your cat.

For more delicious mealtimes and snacking options for cats, Wellness® has introduced new Wellness® Lickable Treats, a complete and balanced pureed, handheld treat for adult cats available in three delicious recipes. The pureed treats contain prebiotic fiber to support digestive health, and select recipes include added immune health support and skin & coat support. Wellness® Appetizing Entrées™ are also debuting at Global Pet Expo, becoming available this summer for added mealtime options. These complete and balanced crave-worthy recipes help promote hydration with shredded, mousse and flaked forms in nine recipes.

In addition to its newest products for cats, Wellness® continues to expand its existing lines of dog food, toppers and treats. New dry product options for dogs include Wellness® Complete Health® Adult Beef & Barley Recipe as part of the Complete Health® line. Scientifically crafted with a nutrient-rich blend of wholesome ingredients to support whole body health in an irresistible flavor, the beef recipe contains omega fatty acids, antioxidants nutrients, glucosamine, prebiotics, probiotics and taurine for a healthy heart.

Formerly known as Wellness® CORE RawRev®, the new Wellness® CORE+™ line of kibble with savory freeze-dried pieces of protein features the new Wellness® CORE+™ Beef & Barley Recipe and Large Breed Recipe, alongside Wellness® CORE+™ Grain-Free and Wellness® CORE+™ Wholesome Grains Recipe. These recipes are thoughtfully crafted and scientifically proven to support the 5 Signs of Wellbeing™ for peak vitality and added mealtime excitement. Each recipe is packed with high-protein nutrition, vitamins B1, B2 & B3, probiotics, prebiotics and dietary fiber to support sustained energy and healthy digestion. Additionally, these recipes support a healthy immune system plus teeth, bones and skin and coat support.

As pet parents continue to enhance their dog's bowl with toppers, new Wellness® Bowl Boosters® Hearty Toppers feature beef & green beans, turkey & sweet potatoes and chicken & pumpkin recipes. Great as a topper or snack, Bowl Boosters® offer high-quality protein and irresistible flavor to support a dog's digestive, immune and skin and coat health.

For extra special treating moments, Wellness® Old Mother Hubbard® Wholesome Indulgences Treats for dogs are all-natural, made with healthy ingredients and have a homestyle soft, moist texture with a delicious taste and smell. These treats are available in peanut butter & banana and bacon, oats & maple flavors and feature a unique heart shape helping pet parents treat dogs well and continue to share the love.

"We're continuing to see that pet parents want to address their pets' unique health needs with proven nutrition while still being able to choose from a variety of recipes, flavors and textures," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. "Our continued expansion of natural cat and dog foods, as well as toppers and treats, showcase our ongoing effort to support furry friends' unique needs and preferences when treating and at mealtime and helping support a life of shared wellbeing together."

Wellness Pet Company continues to expand its dental treat offerings as well, recently announcing the launch of Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural1 Dental Treats for cats, the brand's first-ever dental treats for felines. Specially designed to target the four areas vets check most (Breath, Plaque, Tartar and Gums2) these treats allow a cat's tooth to sink into each treat for optimal cleaning. Wellness® WHIMZEES® dental treats for cats joined the existing lineup of dental treats for dogs, including Wellness® WHIMZEES® Brushzees® Natural Dental Treats, which have received the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) seal of acceptance for helping control both plaque and tartar and are scientifically proven to support healthier teeth, gums and fresher breath.

These recipes will be on display at Global Pet Expo, March 20-22th in Orlando, Fla. at Booth 2450.

To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit https://www.wellnesspet.com/.

1With added vitamins, minerals & taurine

2When chewed daily.

3With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

