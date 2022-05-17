Wellness Pet Company Launches New Brand of Dog Treats Supporting Pet Parents in More Rewarding Treating

Built on the belief that good dogs deserve good treats, the new Good Dog® by Wellness® brand serves up yummy dog treats with only the best all-natural ingredients and added vitamins to support pet health and wellbeing

TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's to reward good behavior, congratulate a new trick or just fuel a longer walk, pet parents can't help but treat their dogs, and now, they don't have to think twice about doing so. Wellness Pet Company, maker of premium natural food and treats for dogs and cats, is proud to introduce Good Dog® by Wellness®, a brand of all natural treats for dogs with the mission to create a better life together between dogs and dog parents.

Built on the belief that good dogs deserve good treats, the new Good Dog® by Wellness® brand serves up yummy dog treats with only the best all-natural ingredients and added vitamins that are proven to deliver results

An overwhelming 93% of pet parents purchase treats for their pets1, because when pets are happy, pet parents are happy, too—and there's nothing like seeing the joy dogs experience when enjoying their favorite treat. Good Dog® by Wellness® was born from the belief that good dogs deserve good treats, and pet parents should feel satisfaction about not just the joyous reaction from pets, but also for the benefits each treat provides. That's why Good Dog® treats are made from premium, natural ingredients to deliver health benefits like healthy skin and coat, immune support and of course, good behavior.

The Good Dog® by Wellness® portfolio will allow pet parents to choose from a variety of options to target specific health and training needs, like encouraging good behavior from a new puppy or supporting whole body health for dogs of all ages. The first Good Dog® by Wellness® products are now available at Walmart:

Good Dog ® by Wellness ® Happy Puppy Treats: Designed to support pet parents with positive training reinforcement, Good Dog ® by Wellness ® Happy Puppy Treats are convenient bite-sized grain-free treat for puppies. Made with Triple Puppy Care TM which includes DHA to support brain development and vitamins A and E for immune health plus purposeful ingredients like veggies and omega-rich flaxseed, these treats are specifically designed to support growing puppies' bodies and health needs. Happy Puppy Treats are available in a soft lamb and salmon or crunchy chicken and carrots recipe.

Designed to support pet parents with positive training reinforcement, Good Dog by Wellness Happy Puppy Treats are convenient bite-sized grain-free treat for puppies. Made with Triple Puppy Care which includes DHA to support brain development and vitamins A and E for immune health plus purposeful ingredients like veggies and omega-rich flaxseed, these treats are specifically designed to support growing puppies' bodies and health needs. Happy Puppy Treats are available in a soft lamb and salmon or crunchy chicken and carrots recipe. Good Dog ® by Wellness ® Training Rewards: The perfect training reward, these soft and savory grain-free treats can be easily torn apart for just the right bite size. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat and drool-worthy flavors with chicken and venison or turkey and duck recipe variations.

The perfect training reward, these soft and savory grain-free treats can be easily torn apart for just the right bite size. They also contain omega-3 fatty acids to support healthy skin and coat and drool-worthy flavors with chicken and venison or turkey and duck recipe variations. Good Dog® by Wellness® Tender Toppers: Make every meal special with Good Dog® by Wellness® Tender Toppers. Great as either a grain-free treat or mixed in with a meal, these toppers offer savory protein for more mealtime excitement and antioxidant vitamins for immune support and whole-body health. Choose from a beef and chicken or turkey and chicken recipe.

"Treating is one of the many joys of pet parenthood, and at Wellness Pet, we believe pets deserve to be treated well and pet parents deserve to feel confident in the treats they give. We're thrilled to welcome Good Dog by Wellness to the Wellness family of brands and introduce a portfolio of natural, purposeful and benefits-driven treats to create a better life between pets and pet parents," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, Veterinarian at Wellness Pet Company. "It's our hope that pet parents never feel guilty about treating again with Good Dog by Wellness treats."

To learn more about Good Dog®, please visit www.GoodDogbyWellness.com or @wellnesspetfood

About Wellness®: The Wellness family of brands is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting natural pet food and treat recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Our expert veterinarians and animal nutritionists ensure that every recipe combines the perfect balance of high-quality natural ingredients with the latest scientific research and technologies, so that every recipe delivers proven health outcomes pets will feel and pet parents can see. This includes pets in need, too. Through the Wellness® Foundation, we support organizations across the country who are as committed as we are to ensuring every pet on the planet is born, bred and raised with love. To learn more about Wellness®, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

1 American Pet Product Association 2021-2022 Pet Owners Survey

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company