Wellness Pet Company Welcomes Allison Giorgio as New Chief Marketing Officer

Giorgio brings 20+ years of consumer marketing experience to Wellness Pet where she will serve as the creative force behind the company, leading brand strategy to engage next gen pet parents.

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company , a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, today announced Allison Giorgio as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Giorgio brings a track record of innovative and game-changing brand and marketing strategies rooted in the desire to create memorable experiences for consumers. She joins the company and its senior leadership team to serve as the voice of the consumer, ensuring optimized and unified touchpoints that lead to unparalleled experiences for pet parents.

Giorgio joins Wellness Pet after 18 years at PUMA North America, most recently serving as Vice President, Marketing. In this role, Giorgio led a team of more than 60 across all marketing and communication departments and spearheaded the development of integrated marketing strategies and experiences for the brand's portfolio of businesses. Prior to that, Giorgio held marketing roles at various brands, including Boston Ski & Sports Club, Sudbury Health and Fitness Connection and Annie's Homegrown. At Wellness Pet, she joins the senior leadership team to propel brand strategy and creative marketing, further defining the company's voice and building consumer awareness to drive growth.

"As we continue to provide premium nutrition options for cats and dogs, it's vital that we build our brand and engage with the next generation of pet parents in new and innovative ways," said Wellness Pet CEO Reed Howlett. "Allison brings deep integrated marketing capabilities and expertise to strengthen our current connections and relevancy with pet parents. We are eager to welcome her onto our senior leadership team to lead brand storytelling and consumer experiences that showcase our purpose-led operations: making the healthiest natural and nutritious food and treats for the pets that depend on us."

"Wellness Pet recognizes the critical roles marketing and communications play in creating memorable moments and messages that drive its business objectives and results," Giorgio said. "The scientifically proven products, commitment to wellbeing for pets and pet parents and people-first culture make the company incredibly exciting to join. I look forward to being part of this dynamic industry and working with the senior leadership and marketing teams to further foster meaningful connections between Wellness Pet and the pets and pet parents we serve."

Giorgio has a master's degree in business from Boston University and a bachelor's degree in international business and marketing from Northeastern University.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural[1] nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

1With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

