Wellness Pet Company Welcomes Two New Hires to Senior Leadership Team: Vice President of Legal and Vice President of Information Technology

Bringing deep experience from leading consumer packaged goods and global advisory companies, Jessica Gorbet and Mark House will support operations and compliance, laddering to strategic growth objectives.

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company , a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, welcomes Jessica Gorbet as Vice President of Legal and Mark House as Vice President of Information Technology (IT). With extensive experience supporting global operations, strategic planning, risk management and counsel, Gorbet and House join Wellness Pet in crucial senior leadership roles to foster legal and IT compliance and create best practices as the company scales its purpose-led operations: making the healthiest natural and nutritious food and treats for the pets that depend on us.

Jessica Gorbet, Vice President of Legal at Wellness Pet Company Mark House, Vice President of Information Technology at Wellness Pet Company

"To deliver on our continued promise of premium nutrition for cats and dogs, we recognize the role legal and information technology-focused perspectives must play on our senior leadership team," said Wellness Pet CEO Reed Howlett. "Wellness Pet is excited to welcome Jessica and Mark, whose backgrounds will further ensure we are operationally poised for continued product innovation and strategic growth."

Jessica Gorbet, Vice President of Legal

Gorbet joins Wellness Pet with an impressive law background in contract negotiation, risk management and legal advice. She most recently served as Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, Procurement and Global Products at Keurig Dr Pepper. Before joining Keurig Dr Pepper in 2014, Gorbet worked as a Senior Associate at Wilmer Hale LLP counseling corporate clients on initiatives including capital financing, mergers and acquisitions and day-to-day corporate governance for public and private companies. At Wellness Pet, Gorbet will work closely with leaders across the global organization, as well as external counsel to drive the execution of the company's ongoing strategy.

"I am eager to share my expertise as a member of the Wellness Pet team as we work together to advance the company by maintaining only the highest legal standards, as well as overseeing intellectual property, corporate transactions and management counseling across our business lines," Gorbet said. "It is important to me as a dog parent to support Wellness Pet's commitment to creating the healthiest natural and nutritious pet food and treats for the pets that rely on us."

Gorbet has a law degree from Northeastern University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Colby College. Gorbet, her husband and her daughter live with their two dogs.

Mark House, Vice President of Information Technology

With more than 25 years of multi-industry experience in strategic planning, operational excellence, compliance, data management and cyber security, House joins Wellness Pet with a passion for creating adaptable, high-performance teams focused on digital transformation in alignment with business objectives. Since 2019, he served as Vice President, IT, Security and Digital Operations at ENGIE Impact, a sustainability-focused global advisory firm. He also held senior IT roles at companies including Crane Currency and Cubist Pharmaceuticals. At Wellness Pet, House will be responsible for leading and directing the alignment of information technology, business systems and teams to achieve the company's goals and objectives.

"As someone who has always had a love for animals, I am delighted to be a part of Wellness Pet, working to help develop and maintain the company's IT strategic plan and multi-year roadmap of goals," said House. "I am eager to apply my technical expertise to such an innovative company, helping evolve Wellness Pet's tech stack and address the business' current and future technology needs."

House earned a master's degree with a focus in operations management from Boston College and a bachelor's degree from Colby College. House and his family are passionate about animals, having daughters who actively ride horses and a son who raises a flock of chickens.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural1 nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on Instagram , TikTok, and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

¹With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

