Attendees can discover Wellness Pet's latest breakthroughs in wet cat food and supplements for dogs, in addition to recently released cat dental treats and dog food options.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Pet Company, a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, is returning to SUPERZOO 2024 with its latest product innovations across cat food and dog supplements, in addition to recently released cat dental treats and dog food options. As the company continues to provide high-quality food and treats for dogs and cats, flavorful variety and nutritional benefits that target unique needs remain a priority in fulfilling a shared life of wellbeing between pets and pet parents.

Wellness Pet Unveils Latest Innovations in Cat Food and Dog Supplements at SUPERZOO 2024.

For feline friends, Wellness® Appetizing Entrées™ are now available in nine protein-rich crave-worthy recipes. These complete and balanced meals for adult cats are formulated to support healthy hydration with delicious broth in every pack, helping increase water intake with ease during mealtime. With high-quality ingredients like real chicken and tuna and no added artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, Appetizing Entrées are formulated to support the 5 Signs of Wellbeing™ , which are visible signs of whole-body health: Sustained Energy, Healthy Digestion, Healthy Skin & Coat, Immune Health and Healthy Teeth & Bones. The multiple recipe options in mousse, flaked and shredded forms allow pet parents to mix and match to select their cat's favorite meals.

The new Wellness® Multi-Benefit Supplement for dogs addresses pet parents' growing interest in products that provide a comprehensive approach to health and wellbeing. This multi-benefit option to support overall health joins Wellness' existing supplements portfolio to target specific needs in support of wellbeing. The new formula includes peanut butter and apple flavor and supports performance & endurance, brain & cognitive health, mobility, liver function, and gut, immune and skin health, as well as seasonal skin allergies.

"As we continue to expand our product portfolio for both cats and dogs this year, we recognize the vital role that flavorful variety, textures and recipe choices play for pet parents who want to cater to their pet's unique needs with options that taste great," said Dr. Danielle Bernal, global veterinarian with Wellness Pet Company. "Whether they're choosing a new treat, supplement or mealtime recipe, our focus remains on offering nutritious products that support a shared life of wellbeing between pet parents and their furry friends."

New products will be on display at SUPERZOO August 14-16th in Las Vegas, Nev., at Booth 3931. The booth will also include Wellness Pet's latest advancements in dog and cat food, dental treats and toppers, including Wellness® CORE+™ Beef & Barley Recipe, Wellness® Complete Health® Adult Beef & Barley Recipe and Wellness® Bowl Boosters® Hearty Toppers for dogs, as well as Wellness® WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Treats for cats.

In addition to its developing product portfolio, Wellness Pet Company continues to grow its efforts with The Wellness Foundation, which supports organizations like Pet Partners, Pets & People and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI). Pet Partners will have volunteer therapy animal handlers along with their registered therapy animals on-site at the Wellness Pet Company booth on Wednesday, August 14, and Thursday, August 15, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST.

To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit https://www.wellnesspetfood.com/.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural1 nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness® pet food and treats, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness® on TikTok, Instagram and X: @wellnesspetfood.

1With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

SOURCE Wellness Pet Company