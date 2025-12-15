Wellness Workdays Launches 2026 Best Wellness Employer Survey and Benchmarking Tool for Employers

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of measurable and sustainable workplace wellness programs, today announced that the 2026 Best Wellness Employer survey is officially open for submissions. Developed in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School and other industry leaders, the Best Wellness Employer initiative recognizes organizations that demonstrate a commitment to enhancing employee well-being. Collected data will support ongoing research aimed at expanding the field of worksite wellness, with a focus on current practices and measurable outcomes. All survey responses remain strictly confidential and anonymous.

"The certification and benchmarking tool highlights the initiatives and achievements of organizations dedicated to building best-in-class wellness programs for their employees," said Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "It was created by industry experts to help employers assess the strategy, implementation, and impact of their wellness efforts while also contributing valuable insights to employee wellness research."

The Best Wellness Employer certification offers organizations of all sizes the opportunity to showcase the success of their wellness strategies. Experts from Wellness Workdays, Harvard Medical School, and other prominent institutions developed the rigorous evaluation standards that determine eligibility. Organizations may earn gold, silver, or bronze certification levels as well as honorable mention. In 2025, twelve employers achieved gold status, including Careforth, City of Stuart, Florida, City of North Port, Florida, City of Portland, Maine, Kennebunk Savings, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, Orlando Utilities Commission, Turner Construction, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Village of Wellington, Florida, and Worthen Industries. Representatives from several gold-certified organizations presented at Wellness Workdays' 12th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference. A full list of certified employers is available on the Best Wellness Employer website.

Employers may now opt to complete the Best Wellness Employer survey at no cost through an additional tier that excludes supplemental program benefits. This option enables organizations to receive valuable feedback and benchmark their wellness initiatives without a fee. Employers can visit the Best Wellness Employer website to complete the survey and review available pricing packages.

Survey submissions are due by January 31, 2026 for consideration in the 2026 certification cycle. Certified organizations will be recognized at Wellness Workdays' 13th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Virtual Conference on April 16, 2026. Learn more about the Best Wellness Employer certification and complete the survey by visiting www.WellnessWorkdays.com/bwe.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a leading provider of measurable workplace wellness programs that produce quantifiable reductions in healthcare costs and improved employee productivity. With two decades of providing outcome-based wellness solutions, Wellness Workdays has helped organizations in all industries generate greater value through improved employee health.

A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, including New Balance, Turner Construction, Skanska, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, Shawmut, The Maine Bankers Association, and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

SOURCE Wellness Workdays