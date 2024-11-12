WellNow Urgent Care Announces Return to Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Network

Excellus BCBS insurance will be accepted at WellNow Urgent Care effective November 15

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellNow Urgent Care announced today that it has reached a definitive agreement to return to the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield insurance network. Excellus BCBS patients who visit any of WellNow's urgent care clinics across New York can use their insurance as of November 15, 2024, without paying any out-of-network fees.

"Ensuring convenient access to quality care, particularly in areas where healthcare options are limited, is our primary goal," said Sam Meites, President of WellNow Urgent Care. "We appreciate the urgency and partnership that Excellus brought to our good-faith negotiations so that, together, we can continue focusing on serving our patients and the community in New York."

WellNow Urgent Care provides critical healthcare services through more than 70 urgent care clinics in New York, including 41 centers across Central New York, where hospital closures in recent years have resulted in many communities becoming "healthcare deserts," where patients often do not have adequate and convenient access to high-quality healthcare services. Urgent care centers like WellNow fill an important gap in the U.S. healthcare system, providing immediate care for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses without the long wait times and expensive bills that patients would encounter at emergency rooms. WellNow's return to the Excellus BCBS network will benefit hundreds of thousands of Excellus-covered patients across New York.

WellNow Urgent Care centers provide timely evaluation and treatment for ailments such as colds and flu, COVID-19, RSV, sprains, burns, and lacerations, as well as on-site X-rays, lab testing and physicals. Occupational medicine services, including Workers' Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more are also available by appointment or on a walk-in basis.

Patients who prefer to speak with a WellNow provider virtually, either from the comfort of home or on the go, can access the company's Virtual Care platform 24/7 from their personal computer, tablet or smartphone. A full list of locations and services can be found at WellNow.com.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is a leading provider of urgent medical care, virtual care, and occupational health services. Opened in 2012, WellNow has grown to more than 165 centers across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

