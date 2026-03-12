Wellpath Announces Creation of a New Operating Division in California; Appoints New, Highly Experienced Leader

FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellpath, the nation's leading provider of compassionate medical, dental and behavioral healthcare to incarcerated patients, today announced the creation of a new operating division designed to leverage the company's deep experience in the California market. The new operating division, Local Government-California, will focus on the unique market, patient care, and correctional healthcare dynamics of the largest state economy in the U.S.

Jessica Mazlum, Division President of Local Government - California

Wellpath has selected Jessica Mazlum to serve as Division President to lead this newly aligned operating division. Jessica, a lifelong California resident, brings years of multifactorial experience to Wellpath. Ms. Mazlum has served as Wellpath's Vice-President of Partnership Development in the Western US since 2023; prior to that, she served in a similar role at an outsourced custody services provider. Ms. Mazlum also spent 15 years with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she headed the CDCR's statewide in-custody and post-release rehabilitative programs. She also served as Special Advisor to the Secretary of CDCR, where she worked closely with the Secretary on major CDCR initiatives. In 2017, she was named the CDCR Rehabilitative Services Professional of the Year.

Ben Slocum, Wellpath's CEO, noted "We could not have made a better choice to focus more closely on the individual needs of our California partners, nor a better choice in Jessica to lead this new operating division. If California was a country, it would have the 4th largest economy in the world; the legacy of our entire industry began in California and it is only proper and just that we continue to serve that legacy with a division and a leader focused solely on the State and the needs of our California custody partners."

The California Forensic Medical Groupi, a Wellpath affiliate, founded by Taylor Fithian, M.D., was the birthplace of modern correctional medicine more than 40 years ago. Wellpath's collective experience in the Golden State over those 4 decades gives the Company superior understanding of this complex and diverse market. Leveraging this experience, and the incredible wealth of data maintained in the Company's industry leading correctional healthcare enterprise data warehouse, Wellpath's affiliates will continue to provide unique, personalized correctional healthcare solutions throughout the state.

Jessica Mazlum stated "It is an honor and a privilege to serve in this new and important role in my home state. I look forward to collaborating closely with our Sheriffs, County Commissions, Departments of Health, and the men and women who work daily in California's many correctional facilities to help rehabilitate their inmates and return them to a better future."

Wellpath today also announced the transition of the Chief Operating Officer role as Cindy Watson, Wellpath's COO, has accepted a new position outside of the correctional healthcare space. A former speech language pathologist, Cindy has decided to refocus her career and has accepted a position as Chief Operating Officer with Cortica, a company that delivers whole-child, physician-led care for patients on the autism spectrum, a cause near and dear to her heart. A national search for Cindy's replacement has been instituted by a retained executive search firm. Wellpath thanks Cindy for her long and exemplary service, and wishes her well in this new endeavor. We expect great things from her in her new role, and will always be grateful for her contributions to Wellpath and the field of correctional healthcare.

About Wellpath

Wellpath is the nation's premier provider of quality, localized, patient-focused medical dental and behavioral healthcare to patients incarcerated in local, state, and federal correctional facilities. We hold patients at the center of everything we do, and promote rigorous standards of care and innovation. With an extensive network of clinicians, professionals, and managed affiliates in thirty-seven states across the U.S., Wellpath provides these critical healthcare services to over 200,000 patients daily in more than 300 locations. Learn more about our comprehensive correctional healthcare solutions at wellpathcare.com.

i California Forensic Medical Group is professional corporation owned by licensed physicians, and affiliated with Wellpath's management services organization.

