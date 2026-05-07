Correctional healthcare leader highlights performance, stability and future investment.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellpath, the nation's leading provider of correctional medical, behavioral and dental healthcare, marks one year since the company's financial restructuring. The restructuring transaction has positioned the organization as a strong, financially stable and thought-leading healthcare provider. The milestone reflects Wellpath's unwavering commitment to deliver a constitutionally appropriate continuum of care, even during times of unprecedented industry challenges, while simultaneously laying the groundwork for long-term stability, operational reliability and clinical excellence.

To share more about its progress and future direction, Wellpath will host a client webinar, "One Year Stronger: A Financial Conversation with Wellpath Leadership," on May 14, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. CT, featuring CEO Ben Slocum, CFO John Doyle, and CMO Dr. Dheeraj Taranath. Registration information is available at www.wellpathcare.com/webinar.

Wellpath Demonstrates Industry Leading Financial Strength and a Renewed Focus on Care Delivery Post this

Over the past year, Wellpath has demonstrated a strong financial foundation, providing the tools to continue the company's long-standing programs of investment in patient care, innovation and in our front-line caregivers; the people who deliver services In some of the most complex healthcare environments in the country. Despite facing significant financial pressure during the COVID-19 pandemic, without receiving any of the billions of dollars in federal financial assistance that many healthcare providers in other industry verticals did, Wellpath maintained continuous quality care delivery for our partner's patients in all care environments.

"Today, Wellpath is stronger than ever," said Ben Slocum, Chief Executive Officer of Wellpath. "We made difficult but intentional decisions to stabilize the company during one of the most challenging periods American healthcare has ever experienced. Because of that work, we are more disciplined, more focused and better positioned to serve our partners and patients for the long term."

Wellpath's improved financial position is evidenced by:

Significantly deleveraged balance sheet with minimal third party debt.

Clear path to full debt retirement by 2028.

Retention of 95% of contracts through the restructure.

Positive rating from a global leader in credit rating and risk analysis, underscoring its long-term financial strength and operational discipline.

Strong liquidity to support seamless transitions into new contracts.

From an operational standpoint, the organization has sharpened its focus on listening to clients, empowering local leadership, executing consistently on each partner site's individual needs, and, as always, on supporting our front-line caregivers in the provision of quality healthcare. Over the past year, Wellpath has adjusted internal processes to behave more nimbly; pushing decision making closer to the front lines to improve responsiveness, service delivery, and strengthening partner relationships.

"The integrity of our care delivery has never changed, whether during the COVID-19 pandemic, or our restructuring phase," said Dr. Dheeraj Taranath, Chief Medical Officer of Wellpath. "Our position as a financially strong and stable company allows us to do more of what matters: invest in clinical excellence, innovate, and support our caregivers serving medically complex and vulnerable patient populations every day."

Wellpath is the leading provider of correctional healthcare services, founded with the mission to provide quality care to every patient with compassion, collaboration and innovation. The company delivers comprehensive medical, mental health, dental and ancillary services across correctional and secure settings nationwide. Wellpath specializes in evidence-based, patient-centered care designed to improve outcomes while supporting public safety agencies and communities. To learn more, visit www.wellpathcare.com.

SOURCE Wellpath