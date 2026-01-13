WellQor Marks 10 Years of Raising the Standard for Quality in Teletherapy

Clinically led, multi-state psychology practice delivers strong outcomes, high satisfaction

MELVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellQor, one of the nation's largest multi-state psychology practices delivering care through telehealth, today announced its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of providing high-quality, clinically supervised mental health care. Founded as a clinician-led practice, WellQor has grown deliberately by prioritizing clinical oversight, therapist support, and measurable outcomes rather than rapid, volume-driven expansion.

Over the past decade, WellQor has earned consistently strong feedback from both patients and clinicians, including a 4.7 rating on Google, a 4.5 provider rating on Indeed, and a 4.9 rating on Glassdoor. These reviews reflect the organization's emphasis on continuity of care, clinical accountability, and a supportive professional culture.

"Teletherapy works best when it's treated as healthcare, not a marketplace," said David Schwam, CEO of WellQor Management. "From the beginning, we chose to build WellQor as a real psychology practice, with the clinical leadership, systems, and accountability needed to support both patients and clinicians."

A True Psychology Practice, Not a Platform

Unlike many widely advertised virtual therapy brands, WellQor operates as a multi-state psychology practice and employs its clinicians as W-2 employees rather than independent contractors. This structure enables consistent supervision, shared clinical standards, and continuity of care, while fostering collaboration and long-term clinician engagement.

WellQor invests heavily in its clinical workforce, including company-funded continuing education, regular group case consultation sessions with clinical leadership and peers, and Clinician Connect, a proprietary platform that supports real-time collaboration, consultation, and peer support across a fully remote workforce.

Clinical Oversight Embedded in Care

Each WellQor patient is supported by a team that includes a dedicated patient liaison, licensed psychotherapist and oversight from a doctoral-level Clinical Director. Clinical Directors are directly responsible for diagnostic accuracy, establishing medical necessity, developing and approving treatment plans, monitoring progress, and determining appropriate discharge criteria - bringing a level of accountability that is uncommon in virtual mental health care.

Measurable Outcomes

WellQor tracks patient progress using their proprietary WellQor Emotional Vitals™, a session-by-session outcomes measurement system embedded into care. Analysis of more than 3,800 patients shows that over 70% experience measurable improvement, with average symptom reductions of over 30% across anxiety, depression, stress, and anger-related conditions.

"These outcomes are the result of supported clinicians, consistent oversight, and treatment guided by data - not algorithms," said Dr. David Giella PsyD, Clinical Director.

About WellQor

WellQor is a national, multi-state psychology practice providing clinically supervised teletherapy services. Through a collaborative, team-based model and consistent outcomes measurement, WellQor delivers evidence-based mental health care that emphasizes accountability, continuity, and meaningful patient progress. Learn more at www.wellqor.com.

