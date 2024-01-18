WELLS ABBOTT TRANSFORMS THE SHOWROOM EXPERIENCE WITH AN INNOVATIVE DESIGN INITIATIVE IN LONDON

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Abbott hosts 100 American designers in London, January 22-23, 2024, for an inaugural event that goes beyond the traditional showroom visit. In collaboration with their English brand partners, the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbor, and the Grosvenor Estate/Pimlico Road Design District, Wells Abbott is providing American designers with a unique and immersive design experience.

Strategically scheduled after Paris Deco Off and taking advantage of designers' presence in Europe, guests are immersed in curated offsite excursions to Wells Abbott brands' production facilities and workshops, witnessing the intricacies of the creative process and seeing artisans at work. Showrooms on Pimlico Road and in the Design Centre also will host designers sharing new collections and diving deeper into their artisanal process.

"We are rewriting the traditional showroom visit script by having designers engage directly with our English makers in their creative spaces," said Lauren Hudson, President and CEO of The Wells Companies. "We are thrilled to have such a tremendous response from our American designers. Following my first trip to London in 2016 I was inspired to open a to-the-trade showroom with a decidedly British sensibility. Eight years and three showroom locations later, I am honored to launch this inaugural event connecting Wells Abbott clients and our English brand partners with London as the backdrop."

Wells Abbott represents 25 English brands in their US showrooms that exude a distinctive English aesthetic. This innovative event reflects Wells Abbott's commitment to its interior design clients and brand partners. Wells Abbott continues to be dedicated to the multiline showroom model and is ever evolving with its robust website, designer events at home and abroad, and growing territory sales initiatives.

About The Wells Companies

Established in 2017 by Lauren Hudson, The Wells Companies includes Wells Textiles, Wells Abbott, Wells Design, Wells Warehouse and Cottage Textiles. Wells Textiles features textile and wallcovering brands Rose Cumming and Classic Cloth, acquired by Lauren in 2019. Wells Abbott showrooms exclusively represents and distributes boutique textile, wallcovering, trim, lighting, furniture, fireplace, and rug brands sold to the trade with locations in Chicago, Dallas and Houston. Wells Design is a full-service interior design firm. Wells Warehouse is a 30,000 square foot facility that provides full-service management, administration and fulfillment services to textile and wallcovering partners. Cottage Textiles is a direct-to-consumer website featuring luxury textiles and wallcoverings that have been retired from production and inventory from some of the best textile and wallcovering brands in the world.

Wells Abbott English Brands

Boon & Up, Catswood Design, Collier Webb, de Le Cuona, Fanny Shorter, Fermoie, Fleurons d'Helene, Gainsborough, George Spencer Designs, Hamilton Weston, Ian Mankin, Jamb, Jennifer Manners, Madeaux, Marvic Textiles, Max Rollitt, Mia Reay, Namay Samay, Nicholas Herbert Ltd., Nicole Fabre Designs, Pukka Print, Robert Kime, Sharland England, Studio Atkinson, Vanderhurd

