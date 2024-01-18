WELLS ABBOTT TRANSFORMS THE SHOWROOM EXPERIENCE WITH AN INNOVATIVE DESIGN INITIATIVE IN LONDON

News provided by

Wells Abbott

18 Jan, 2024, 05:12 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wells Abbott hosts 100 American designers in London, January 22-23, 2024, for an inaugural event that goes beyond the traditional showroom visit. In collaboration with their English brand partners, the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbor, and the Grosvenor Estate/Pimlico Road Design District, Wells Abbott is providing American designers with a unique and immersive design experience.

Strategically scheduled after Paris Deco Off and taking advantage of designers' presence in Europe, guests are immersed in curated offsite excursions to Wells Abbott brands' production facilities and workshops, witnessing the intricacies of the creative process and seeing artisans at work. Showrooms on Pimlico Road and in the Design Centre also will host designers sharing new collections and diving deeper into their artisanal process.

"We are rewriting the traditional showroom visit script by having designers engage directly with our English makers in their creative spaces," said Lauren Hudson, President and CEO of The Wells Companies. "We are thrilled to have such a tremendous response from our American designers. Following my first trip to London in 2016 I was inspired to open a to-the-trade showroom with a decidedly British sensibility. Eight years and three showroom locations later, I am honored to launch this inaugural event connecting Wells Abbott clients and our English brand partners with London as the backdrop."

Wells Abbott represents 25 English brands in their US showrooms that exude a distinctive English aesthetic. This innovative event reflects Wells Abbott's commitment to its interior design clients and brand partners. Wells Abbott continues to be dedicated to the multiline showroom model and is ever evolving with its robust website, designer events at home and abroad, and growing territory sales initiatives.

About The Wells Companies
Established in 2017 by Lauren Hudson, The Wells Companies includes Wells Textiles, Wells Abbott, Wells Design, Wells Warehouse and Cottage Textiles. Wells Textiles features textile and wallcovering brands Rose Cumming and Classic Cloth, acquired by Lauren in 2019. Wells Abbott showrooms exclusively represents and distributes boutique textile, wallcovering, trim, lighting, furniture, fireplace, and rug brands sold to the trade with locations in Chicago, Dallas and Houston. Wells Design is a full-service interior design firm. Wells Warehouse is a 30,000 square foot facility that provides full-service management, administration and fulfillment services to textile and wallcovering partners. Cottage Textiles is a direct-to-consumer website featuring luxury textiles and wallcoverings that have been retired from production and inventory from some of the best textile and wallcovering brands in the world.
www.thewellscompanies.com; www.wellstextiles.com; www.wellsabbott.com; www.cottagetextiles.com@wellsabbottshowrooms

Wells Abbott English Brands
Boon & Up, Catswood Design, Collier Webb, de Le Cuona, Fanny Shorter, Fermoie, Fleurons d'Helene, Gainsborough, George Spencer Designs, Hamilton Weston, Ian Mankin, Jamb, Jennifer Manners, Madeaux, Marvic Textiles, Max Rollitt, Mia Reay, Namay Samay, Nicholas Herbert Ltd., Nicole Fabre Designs, Pukka Print, Robert Kime, Sharland England, Studio Atkinson, Vanderhurd
www.wellsabbott.com

For more information, please contact:
Whitney Anderson
[email protected]

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.