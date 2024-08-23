Wells Fargo Extends Support of Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center's Milestone Circles Program

Peer mentoring program aims to reach an additional 2,000 women entrepreneurs; 92% of cohorts have alumni volunteer participation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-profit Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center today announced a new $1.3M grant from Wells Fargo to support the fourth year of the Milestones Circles program, a peer-driven mentorship program that accelerates the growth-mindset of women entrepreneurs across America.

Milestone Circles aims to reach more than 2,000 women entrepreneurs in its 4th year, growing the community to over 6,000

The Milestone Circles program, which launched in 2021, has already supported over 4,000 women entrepreneurs and in this coming year will accelerate an additonal 2,250, growing the total community to over 6,000 scale-ready Women Business Owners. 67% of participants said they are looking to grow beyond a mid-size company.

Each 12-week Circles cohort convenes women entrepreneurs from comparable business stages, segments or geographies, who come together virtually on a biweekly basis to meet with a group of peers and coach facilitators to exchange ideas, trade resources, grow their networks and ultimately, achieve target milestones that accelerate business growth. The top three areas of need for Circles business owners are finding a comprehensive system for growth, expansion of personal networks, and identifying an ongoing resource they can turn to as questions arise.

Some key findings from polling Milestone Circles participants include:

92% of Milestone Circles alumni remain active in the community post graduation.

52% of Milestone Circles graduates committed to mentoring new cohorts.

91% of participants reported an increase in confidence at the end of the program.

96% of participants reported they were more connected to their 'why' at the end of program.

95% of participants reported they were more connected to their values at the end of program.

"These peer-led Circles have a series of impact magnifiers: the learning is greater due to the confidence fostered in the circle; the tail of the benefit is significant due to the residual social capital; and the self-directed learning pathways continue to ramp after the 12 weeks conclude," said Nicola Corzine, Founding CEO of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

The program is free for entrepreneurs and is made possible thanks to the generous support of Wells Fargo. Since 2020, Wells Fargo has invested more than $5M towards supporting women entrepreneurs in collaboration with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

"Milestone Circles is changing the growth trajectory for thousands of small businesses, while reshaping how important it is for entrepreneurs to build a network of support," said Darlene Goins, head of philanthropy and community impact at Wells Fargo.

