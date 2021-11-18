Wells Fargo Joins NAWBO to Help Women Entrepreneurs Launch Right

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we adjust to the pandemic and workplaces prepare to re-open, many women are taking a hard look at how they work. A long commute, worry over childcare and lack of flexibility are leading many to explore entrepreneurship. Owning your own business has many benefits, but building a business is also hard work. In fact, 50% of small businesses fail and many never really get off the ground.

"The process of starting and building a business is even harder when you're a woman small business owner in a rural region or marginalized socioeconomic community," said Kathleen Warnick, 2021-2022 Board Chair of the NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development, a 501(c)3 non-profit educational foundation of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). "These women have big dreams, but often lack the support and resources to be successful, which is why NAWBO is stepping up to provide those with help from our partners at Wells Fargo."



Applications are currently being accepted for Launch Right, the new NAWBO Institute program made possible by a Wells Fargo Open for Business Fund grant. The goal is to reach and positively impact under-represented women who are exploring entrepreneurship to provide them with tools for a strong start.



"What's exciting about the Launch Right program is that it is focused on aspiring small business owners at a time when many people are choosing entrepreneurship as their path forward," said Val Jones, who represents Wells Fargo on the National Advisory Council for NAWBO. "Having access to NAWBO's vast network of experts can help an entrepreneur better plan and get their ideas off the ground. At Wells Fargo, we understand the value of technical assistance and how it can potentially speed up success on an entrepreneur's journey."

Starting this winter, the program will be delivered through a dynamic workshop series—available virtually and on demand to reach all parts of the country—for two six-month cohorts. As the voice of America's 11.6 million women business owners, NAWBO members will play a role in these workshops by sharing their stories and expertise.

The series' combination of webinars and facilitated roundtables will:

Guide participants through self-discovery to discern whether they possess the temperament, knowledge and resources that leads to business success

Lead them through the start-up phases of business, discussing business forms, trademarks and copyrights, financial record keeping, marketing and more

Provide a membership in NAWBO and roundtable groups so they have ongoing support from NAWBO's community of women business owners

To learn more about Launch Right and apply by the November 30th deadline, please visit https://www.nawbo.org/resources/nawbo-institute-entrepreneurial-development/launch-right-program.

About NAWBO

Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 11.6 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. To learn more, please visit www.nawbo.org.

