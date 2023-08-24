Wells Fargo Unveils Limited Edition HBCU Legends Debit Card for the Orange Blossom Classic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange Blossom Classic Committee proudly announces the return of Wells Fargo as the Official Bank Sponsor of the highly anticipated Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life (OBC), with a special unveiling of their limited-edition OBC HBCU Legends debit card. This collaboration further solidifies their dedication to empowering financial education within the community. Wells Fargo's pivotal role in providing financial empowerment through various initiatives on the road to "The Reunion," the affectionate term given to the 3rd installment of the revived OBC, is at the forefront of this relationship.

Wells Fargo one-of-a-kind limited edition Orange Blossom Classic HBCU Legends debit card

As a testament to their commitment to honoring the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Wells Fargo proudly unveils a one-of-a-kind limited edition OBC HBCU Legends debit card, specially crafted to commemorate the cherished HBCU Reunion Experience at the Orange Blossom Classic (OBC). The card design pays homage to the historic event and its profound impact on the HBCU community. Wells Fargo customers who are supporters of the Orange Blossom Classic and HBCUs will have the opportunity to order this debit card September 1 through the end of 2023.

"Wells Fargo is excited to continue our relationship with the OBC," said Dewey Norwood, Senior Diversity & Inclusion Consultant at Wells Fargo. "We're looking forward to including OBC in our HBCU Legends Collection to allow Wells Fargo customers to express their passion for the OBC and HBCUs overall. We'll also have leaders in the Miami market available to engage with students, alumni and fans during Labor Day weekend at various OBC events."

Supported in part by Wells Fargo, the Elevation Experience presented by Visit Lauderdale, a diversity and inclusion initiative targeting women in leadership and those who are entrepreneurs, has been a transformative journey leading up to the OBC game between Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Jackson State University (JSU). Wells Fargo's involvement with this event as well as additional financial programing they will provide leading up to and after the OBC, is instrumental in celebrating financial empowerment.

"We are thrilled to welcome Wells Fargo back as the Official Bank Sponsor of the Orange Blossom Classic," said Kendra Bulluck, Executive Director of the Orange Blossom Classic Committee. "Their dedication to financial empowerment aligns perfectly with our mission to uplift and celebrate HBCUs, and the introduction of their unique limited edition LEGENDS debit card adds an exciting and impactful dimension to this partnership."

The excitement continues Sunday, September 3rd, as Hard Rock Stadium becomes the epicenter of athletic prowess when FAMU and JSU go head-to-head at 3 PM. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, allowing audiences nationwide to witness the intensity and camaraderie of this historic event.

As a committed supporter of financial empowerment, Wells Fargo's initiatives on the road to "The Reunion" continue to provide valuable opportunities for attendees. Together, Wells Fargo and the Orange Blossom Classic aim to create an unforgettable experience for all participants of this historic event.

For more information on the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic presented by Ready Life, visit www.orangeblossomclassic.com.

Stay updated with the latest announcements by following @orangeblossomfc on Instagram and Twitter, and @theorangeblossomfc on Facebook.

Join the conversation using the official hashtags #orangeblossomclassic and #itsthereunion

Media contact:

Elora Mason

[email protected]

3058515699

SOURCE Orange Blossom Classic Committee