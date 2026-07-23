WellSaid Sets a New Industry Standard for AI Voiceover Pricing

WellSaid's new pricing is built around the creative process, so businesses can test and iterate realistic voiceovers for their use cases – without it affecting their bill.

SEATTLE, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellSaid, the AI voiceover platform for professional content creation, today announced a new standard pricing model that makes it easier for businesses to try out real use cases. Only downloaded, finished audio counts toward a plan's limits. Every generation (a rendered clip) is unmetered, so teams can iterate until a project sounds right instead of settling for "good enough" because they're watching a credit meter.

Most AI voiceover tools measure the wrong thing. They charge users for every generation — whether or not it's ever used — so businesses must pay for experimentation as well as the final output.

"Voiceover is creative work, and creative work is iterative. You don't know the right final take until you've heard it a few different ways," said Benjamin Dorr, CEO of WellSaid. "We built our pricing around the finished result, not the exploration and the craft it takes to get there."

WellSaid's standard pricing is built around how businesses buy voiceover content itself. Every WellSaid voice is sourced through a consented agreement and royalty arrangement with the actor behind it, so customers know exactly what they're licensing.

"Enterprises need a voice tied to a real actor, with rights cleared up front," said Dorr. "That clarity is what lets teams use AI voiceover commercially without having to worry about where it came from."

Try WellSaid for free today at wellsaid.io.

About WellSaid

WellSaid is the AI voiceover platform for professional content creation across learning and development, marketing, and enterprise communication, pairing studio-grade voice quality with consented, royalty-backed voice sourcing. Learn more at wellsaid.io.

SOURCE WellSaid Labs, Inc.