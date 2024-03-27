Welltory Launches First Personalized AI-generated Bedtime Stories Driven by Users' Heartbeats

Welltory, an all-in-one wellness app, launches Sleep Flow; the feature plays unique AI-generated stories that adapt to each user's individual heartbeat in real time and is powered by adaptive voice narration, binaural beats technology, ASMR, and colored noise.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of both humans and AI crafted Sleep Flow's endless library. While AI ensures infinite variety, humans play a crucial role in proofreading, infusing stories with emotional depth, and incorporating scientific techniques.

Welltory's sleep Flow

Jane Smorodnikova, Welltory's CEO and co-founder, said: "CDC reports that 14.5% of adults in the US have trouble falling asleep nearly every day. Millions of people turn to sleep apps with built-in bedtime stories. But bedtime story content is costly to produce and even tougher to personalize, which leaves users frustrated by limited libraries packed with stories that don't always work. That is why we decided that Sleep Flow should never end and constantly surprise users with something fresh and relaxing. Generative AI has finally made this possible. And like everything we do at Welltory, this feature is built on top of proprietary algorithms and packed with serious science: heartbeat-based personalization, adaptive voice narration, binaural beats, ASMR, and colored noise."

Heartbeat-based personalization customizes sound to sync with a user's heartbeat, ensuring a smooth shift from wakefulness to relaxation. This involves aligning background sounds with the heart rate. Scientific studies affirm the neurophysiological foundation of this personalization.1 Welltory's internal research supports that the rhythmic structure enhances emotional well-being and encourages deep relaxation.

Adaptive voice narration, a key element of Sleep Flow, embedded in the sleep stories to seamlessly transition listeners from wakefulness to profound relaxation by reducing the activity of the brain's Default Mode Network (DMN), which triggers rumination, perpetuating anxious and intrusive thoughts and impeding sleep.2

Binaural beat technology synchronizes brain waves with external rhythms, and they have been proven effective in addressing insomnia, PTSD, chronic pain, and anxiety.3

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), a unique phenomenon that elicits pleasurable sensations in response to specific auditory or visual stimuli, is backed by limited but compelling research that shows it activates the brain's insular cortex, which is linked to emotions and empathy.4

Colored noise enhances relaxation and improves sleep quality by masking surrounding sounds and reducing sleep onset time.5 Research indicates their positive impact on the brain and psychological well-being.6 There are also studies on their role in reducing the time it takes to fall asleep and improving sleep quality.7

Welltory's new Sleep Flow feature is the first-ever on the market to provide science-backed personalization of bedtime stories.

About Welltory:

Welltory is the tech company behind an all-in-one wellness application ranked in the top 50 Health & Fitness Top Grossing and featured 20 times by the App Store. By leveraging data from over 1200 wearables, devices, and apps, AI/ML-powered app keeps over 8 million members on track for lifelong health. More: https://welltory.com/

Contact:

KC Chabanenko

[email protected]

6507729027

1 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8808727/

2 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4524294/

3 https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317189520_The_Effect_of_Binaural_Beat_Technology_on_the_Cardiovascular_Stress_Response_in_Military_Service_Members_With_Postdeployment_Stress

4 https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/neuroscience/articles/10.3389/fnins.2023.1025745/full

5 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1087079220301283?via%3Dihub

6 https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29312136/

7 https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022519312001798?via%3Dihub

SOURCE Welltory