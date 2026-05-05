Welltory Marks 10 Years, Launches Community Care for Chronic Conditions

Welltory is marking its 10th anniversary, helping 17 million users better understand stress, recovery, and everyday health through more than 739 million HRV measurements, while entering its next chapter with its first community program.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltory, the 17M-user HRV-based stress & energy management platform, marks its 10th anniversary this year. As part of the milestone, the company is launching ELC Lab, a pilot community program for people living with chronic conditions affecting daily energy and functioning.

A Decade of Growth, Reaching Global Scale

When Welltory launched, the company set out to help relatively healthy people understand stress and improve daily life. In its first month, the platform processed 6,557 HRV measurements; now it analyzes over 12 million monthly, with more than 56% of paying users staying past three years and nearly 40% using it daily.

The company has supported research with Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, and Arizona State University, and partnered with BetterHelp, Stride, Mira, ZingCoach, and Lose It.

Today, Welltory is ranked among the Top 10 Health & Wellness apps in the U.S., serving 17M users worldwide.

Learning From User Feedback

During its first decade, Welltory learned many daily users were not simply optimizing routines. They were trying to understand unpredictable symptoms, cope with chronic conditions, and find answers often missing elsewhere.

Although Welltory was not initially built for this, it became clear that people were using it as an early signal to notice when something feels off, ask better questions, and sometimes act sooner.

"A cardiologist looked at my data and found a heart condition I'd lived with undiagnosed for years. This app may have saved my life."

"I ignored the warnings for days. When I finally called an ambulance, it was pneumonia."

"I'm not looking for optimization. I'm looking for someone who understands why today wrecked me when yesterday didn't."

"What we've learned over the past ten years is that scale is not the most important measure," said Jane Smorodnikova, founder & CEO at Welltory. "What matters is whether people feel understood in how their body behaves."

ELC Lab: The First of Welltory's Community Programs

Nearly half of Welltory's ambassadors live with chronic conditions where healthcare systems provide limited answers. The need for tools and communities offering greater clarity and support has become more apparent.

This is why Welltory is launching ELC Lab, a peer support community for people with energy-limiting conditions including Long COVID, ME/CFS, fibromyalgia, POTS, and related conditions where energy levels shift unpredictably.

Participants will be placed into profile-matched small groups, guided by AI-assisted facilitation, creating a structured space where people with similar physical limitations can share real life experiences.

Specialist physicians support ELC Lab by reviewing de-identified, aggregated group data with no access to individual member data or communications.

ELC Lab is not a medical program and does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. It is designed to complement, not replace, professional care.

Welltory's next decade will focus on becoming a wellness platform that adapts to the realities of people living with chronic conditions, helping them shape daily lives with usable data. ELC Lab is the first of several community programs the company plans to launch in support of this vision.

About Welltory

Founded in 2016, Welltory is a stress & energy management platform used by more than 17 million people across 130 countries. The app integrates with over 1,200 wearables and health devices to measure HRV, stress, sleep, and recovery, providing data-driven insights into wellbeing.

SOURCE Welltory