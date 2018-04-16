Welltower Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, Ohio, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 financial results before the market opens on May 1, 2018. The company will also host a conference call on May 1, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways: