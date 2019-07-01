Welltower Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The Company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website.

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:

At the Company's website: www.welltower.com. To participate in the webcast, please log on 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call to download the necessary software. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available for 90 days.

By telephone: The United States dial-in number is (888) 346-2469. The international dial-in number is (706) 758-4923. The conference ID number is 1696689.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. on August 1, 2019 and ending on August 15, 2019. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is (855) 859-2056. For international participants, the replay dial-in number is (404) 537-3406. The replay conference ID number is 1696689.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

