Welltower Named to 2020 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

The GEI tracks the financial performance of public companies committed to supporting gender equality through policy development, representation, and transparency. The reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. This year, Bloomberg expanded the eligibility for inclusion in the index to nearly 6,000 companies across 84 countries and regions.

"Welltower is extremely proud to be recognized for its strong commitment to gender-equality," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Chairman and CEO of Welltower. "We are excited to see the growth in this index from 230 companies last year to 325 this year, a sign that our corporate peers are embracing the initiative to lead by example and prioritize gender-equality in the workplace."

"The mandate for gender-equality and diversity is part of our ethos as a company," said Pam Byrne, V.P. of Human Capital at Welltower. "Our inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the second consecutive year validates our ongoing commitment to the important contribution made by women across all aspects of our business."

In the last year, Welltower has taken the following actions towards gender equality:

Expanded focus on diversity and inclusion through the creation, design, and successful launch of a Welltower Diversity Council

Maintained 1:1 gender parity across the organization

Achieved 75% female and minority Independent director leadership on the Board of Directors

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of healthcare infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall healthcare experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

