Welltower Named to CR Magazine 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2019

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Responsibility Magazine ("CR Magazine") has named Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) to its 20th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance ("ESG") transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies.

The ranking is based on 134 total corporate disclosure and performance factors in seven categories: climate change, employee relations, environment, finance, governance, human rights, and stakeholders and society.

"Welltower is proud to be ranked in the top ten percent of the largest U.S. companies for our strong commitment to best practices in corporate citizenship, taking our place among other leading companies such as Microsoft Corp., Cigna Corp. and General Mills, Inc.," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower's Chairman and CEO. "Being named to CR Magazine's 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, in addition to our many other recognized ESG accomplishments, is yet further demonstration that Welltower's commitment to the environment, diversity and inclusion and corporate governance are central to everything we do."

"U.S. corporate leadership matters more than ever to drive progress on environmental and social topics like climate change," said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL Media, which publishes CR Magazine. "CR Magazine is proud to celebrate 20 years of advancing ESG transparency and performance through the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. Each year, we measure the increasingly competitive progress of brands on ESG topics. Transparency and public commitments make corporate responsibility and sustainability programs stronger. We congratulate those honored on this year's ranking for their commitment to the triple bottom line."

Some of Welltower's other notable ESG achievements include:

Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the second time and to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America index for the fourth consecutive year

Became the first North American REIT to sign the Women's Empowerment Principles and the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

Earned the American Heart Association Silver level award for Workplace Health Achievement in 2018

Included in the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2019

Named an EPA Green Power Partner in 2018

Earned a GRESB Green Star for sustainability performance for the fifth consecutive year

Earned the NAREIT Leader in the Light Award in 2016

Named a ROBECOSAM Sustainability Award Industry Mover 2018 (recognition of the top 15% of organizations by industry for ESG leadership)

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the ranking, every company in the Russell 1000 is ranked according to 134 total ESG factors, emphasizing transparency and performance.

About Corporate Responsibility Magazine

3BL Media produces and publishes CR Magazine for CEO interviews, practitioner resources, and our annual ranking of U.S. companies and Responsible CEO of the Year Awards. 3BL Media also produces 3BL Forum: Brands Taking Stands, our annual summit where corporate leaders share their 'why' and 'how' of sustainable business – held October 29-30, 2019 at MGM National Harbor, outside Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Welltower Inc.

Related Links

http://www.welltower.com

