Welltower Named to Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 List

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it has been recognized in the top twenty percent of all companies included in Newsweek's inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies 2020 list.

Newsweek, in conjunction with Statista, a leading global provider of data and business intelligence research and analysis, carried out a 4-phase process starting with a pool of over 2,000 companies which were pre-screened and then subjected to a detailed analysis including an independent survey among 6,500 U.S. citizens. The resulting data was then evaluated based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from corporate annual, CSR, sustainability, and corporate citizen reports. Three hundred companies, spanning 14 industries, made the final list.

Welltower, appearing in the top quintile, joins Jones Lange LaSalle and Kimco Realty to be named the Top 3 companies in the Real Estate and Housing sector. The Company garnered not only robust overall results, but had strong performance across all Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") metrics, individually.

"We congratulate Newsweek and Statista on their inaugural America's Most Responsible Companies list and for the rigor and thoroughness of their analysis," said Welltower Chairman and CEO, Thomas J. DeRosa. "We are extremely pleased by our very strong performance across all categories and congratulate all awardees who join us in our commitment to transparency and to all aspects of responsible ESG compliance and reporting, which we know is not only the right thing to do but also results in better overall performance."

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. Newsweek provides the latest news, in-depth analysis and ideas about international issues, technology, business, culture and politics. In addition to its online and mobile presence, Newsweek publishes weekly English print editions in the United States, Europe/Middle East/Africa and Asia as well as editions in Japanese, Korean, Polish, Serbian, and Spanish.

www.newsweek.com

About Statista

Statista publishes worldwide established industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of www.statista.com. The leading data and business intelligence portal provides statistics, business relevant data, and various marketing and consumer studies/survey.

www.statista-research.com

