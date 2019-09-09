Welltower Participates in Morgan Stanley's '30 for 2021' Quality Stock Summit

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that it was recently included as a featured company on Morgan Stanley's '30 for 2021: Quality Stocks for a Long-Term Holding Period' list. On Friday, September 6th, Welltower Chairman and CEO Thomas J. DeRosa represented the Company in a panel discussion at the Morgan Stanley Quality Stock Summit.

The Morgan Stanley Quality Stock Summit brought together representatives from various companies whose business models and market positions were identified by the Morgan Stanley U.S. Strategy Team as increasingly differentiated into 2021. Criteria used in the selection of these names included sustainability of competitive advantage, business model, pricing power, cost efficiency, and growth. Particular attention was given to RNOA, management's attitude toward capital structure, and clarity and consistency of shareholder remuneration, with additional consideration being given to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance.

"Welltower is honored to be included among the other innovative companies on this list such as Alphabet Inc., Nike Inc. and Anthem Inc. and to be the only real estate company represented," said Mr. DeRosa. "We appreciate Morgan Stanley's talented US Strategy Team's endorsement of our unique value proposition as we continue to re-write the key role that real estate infrastructure will play in the delivery of wellness and improved health outcomes, at a lower cost to an aging population."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release and the Quality Stock Summit panel discussion may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When Welltower uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause Welltower's actual results to differ materially from Welltower's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in Welltower's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Welltower undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

