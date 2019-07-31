Welltower Partners with Balfour Senior Living and Expands Best-in-Class Platform

Balfour entered into Welltower's next generation management contract, creating optimal alignment between the partners. As part of the portfolio purchase, Welltower has received exclusivity on Balfour's future acquisition and development pipeline, as well as an option to acquire up to a 34.9% interest in Balfour's management company. Several development initiatives are currently underway in high barrier to entry East Coast markets, rapidly expanding upon what is already a strong partnership between Welltower and Balfour.

"Welltower is extremely pleased to welcome Balfour Senior Living, and co-founders Michael Schonbrun and Susan Juroe, to our family of leading operators. Michael and Susan are true industry innovators and are delivering a next generation senior housing and care model in high-end urban and suburban locations," said Thomas J. DeRosa, Welltower Chairman and CEO. "The Balfour relationship is further validation of our commitment to premier seniors housing properties and a partnership approach. Balfour helps to further differentiate Welltower's portfolio with one-of-a-kind design, which is unparalleled in the industry, as evidenced by its numerous awards and accolades from Hospitality Design and the National Association of Home Builders. We look forward to collaborating with the outstanding management team at Balfour to offer residents and families some of the highest level of independent living, assisted living and memory care living available."

"Welltower is an optimal partner for the future expansion of Balfour's platform," said Balfour co-founder and CEO, Michael Schonbrun. "Tom DeRosa and his top-notch management team appreciate Balfour's vision for serving individuals who have always known and appreciated a comfortable and beautiful residential setting and the services and amenities that they require. This is a population who has previously chosen to stay in their homes, but now appreciate that a better alternative has been developed by Balfour. In addition, Welltower's data analytic and market-assessment capabilities along with speed-of-execution will enhance Balfour's ability to scale quickly in these high quality, high barrier to entry markets."

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower™, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. For more information, visit www.welltower.com.

About Balfour Senior Living

Balfour Senior Care, LLC is based in Louisville, Colorado, and was founded in 1997. The Company owns and operates high-end senior living communities in Colorado and Michigan, offering seniors independent living, assisted living, and memory care services, including 24-hour nursing, accompanied by over 200 life enrichment programs, tailored concierge and transportation options, and distinctive culinary experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. This may be a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, those factors discussed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

