Welltower to Present at Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shankh Mitra, CEO and Tim McHugh, CFO of Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) will participate in the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Monday, March 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 5:35 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the Welltower presentation will be available at the following link which will be available for one year following the completion of the conference on March 11, 2021:

https://kvgo.com/citi/welltower-march-2021-1

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing, post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

