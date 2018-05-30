Welltower to Present at the NAREIT 2018 Investor Conference

Corporate presentation materials are available on the Investor Relations section of Welltower's website at www.welltower.com. The materials detail financial results from the first quarter of 2018 and information regarding Welltower's portfolio and partnerships. Mr. DeRosa's NAREIT presentation will be simultaneously webcast at: http://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/welltower. An archive of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

