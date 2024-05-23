Wellvana Earns Recognition as a 2024 Best in Business Award Winner by Nashville Business Journal

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellvana, a value-based care enablement company serving primary care providers and health systems, was recently selected as a 2024 Best in Business Award winner by Nashville Business Journal.

In the May 17-23, 2024, issue of Nashville Business Journal, Wellvana was recognized as the winner in the "Private Company: 101-500 Employees" category. Nominees were scored by an independent panel of Nashville business leaders who reviewed company culture, business plan, profitability, and more. To view the complete list of honorees, click here.

Wellvana named 2024 Best in Business Winner by Nashville Business Journal, Private Company: 101-500 Employees Category Post this Kyle Wailes, Wellvana President, CEO and Board Member.

"Our local business community knows a thing or two about healthcare, so it's encouraging to receive their stamp of approval for our business plan and endorsement of our company culture," said Kyle Wailes, President and Chief Executive Officer at Wellvana. "Industry recognition is important, but the biggest reward is the life-changing results we're seeing for our physician partners and their patients. We're bringing more value to the healthcare system, one patient at a time."

About Wellvana

Through our high-touch approach to value-based care, Wellvana is moving the industry beyond fee-for-service to patient-centered care and helping connect the healthy outcomes of patients directly to shared savings for physicians, health systems, and payors. Wellvana believes value-based care succeeds when data-driven technology and high-touch human engagement align. Wellvana offers physicians a flexible path to full risk. Founded in 2018 and based in Nashville, Tennessee, Wellvana works with primary care providers and health systems in 24 states, manages lives across multiple payors, and continues to expand its footprint into new communities. For more information, visit Wellvana.com and follow Wellvana on LinkedIn.

About Nashville Business Journal

Nashville Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching thousands of readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at https://www.bizjournals.com/nashville/ to learn more.

Contacts: Wellvana PR, [email protected]

Nashville Business Journal, [email protected]

SOURCE Wellvana