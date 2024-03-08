Wellysis and Artella Solutions Launch Innovative Remote Cardiac Monitoring Service in the US.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellysis, a digital healthcare company spun off from Samsung, has announced the launch of remote cardiac monitoring service in the US in partnership with Artella Solutions (ARTELLA).

Sepand Moshiri, CEO, Artella(left) and Young Juhn, CEO, Wellysis(right) unite to forge powerful partnership

This collaboration builds on its FDA-cleared S-Patch electrocardiogram monitoring solution, now featuring the newly FDA-cleared S-Patch ExL device. The ExL model allows for extended testing periods of about 14 days on a single coin battery and received FDA clearance in early February. With this milestone, Wellysis can now expand its reach in the Extended Holter service and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) service.

Wellysis is introducing its S-Patch ExL solution to US patients thorough a partnership with ARTELLA, headquartered in Houston, Texas. ARTELLA provides comprehensive remote cardiac monitoring solution across 10 states. By teaming up, Wellysis and ARTELLA aim to deliver an unparalleled end-to-end cardiac monitoring service, commencing in Texas.

The newly launched program includes bundling of Samsung smartphones and smartwatches, seamlessly integrating with the S-Patch ExL device.

Wellysis CEO Young Juhn expressed excitement about this milestone collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with ARTELLA for our remote cardiac monitoring service in the US, introducing this end-to-end solution using S-Patch to US patients. This collaboration signifies the beginning of an exciting journey, with plans to integrate AI algorithms soon."

Sepand Moshiri, Co-Founder and CEO of ARTELLA, commented, "This organic journey has led to a dynamic partnership with Wellysis, combining forces to redefine the future of patient care. Together, we are at the forefront of cardiac monitoring innovation, harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and virtual real-time monitoring."

The groundbreaking collaboration will be unveiled at the upcoming American College of Cardiology (ACC) meeting in April.

In addition to this launch, Wellysis is actively working on obtaining FDA clearance for its AI algorithms, further cementing its commitment to innovation and advancing patient care.

About Artella Solutions Inc.

Artella Solutions Inc. is a forward-thinking digital health care company monitoring patients' heart rhythms and assisting physicians' paths from care to cure using the latest patch technology and artificial intelligence to detect and capture abnormal changes in heart rhythms.

The company provides health care providers with one system that meets their real-time diagnostic data needs for immediate viewing while advancing the well-being of their patients with heart rhythm disorders to ensure best clinical outcomes and economic benefits. To learn more, visit artellainc.com

About Wellysis

Wellysis is a digital healthcare company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care through innovative ECG monitoring solutions. The company was founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Samsung SDS's Digital Health division by a team of experts with extensive experience in the healthcare field. Its flagship product, S-Patch, is a user-friendly, wearable ECG monitor that provides real-time data and advanced analysis, empowering clinicians and patients alike. The company has successfully expanded its business to overseas markets, with over 790 hospitals and clinics using the product worldwide.

SOURCE Wellysis