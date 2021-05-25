Wendell Ferguson Joins BCS Financial as VP, Information Technology

CHICAGO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS Financial announces that Wendell Ferguson has joined the company as Vice President, Information Technology, effective May 10. BCS provides innovative, easy-to-use insurance and financial services products for Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans and commercial carriers.

In this role, Ferguson will provide strategic and operational leadership and direction in the development, implementation, and maintenance of information technology and system functions. He is also responsible for leading and managing the IT team while partnering with business stakeholders to drive strategic initiatives and meet the organizations' goals. Ferguson will report to the President & CEO.

"Technology is a key driver of our business," said Peter Costello, President & CEO, BCS Financial. "I look forward to having Wendell on our team to help us meet both short-term and long-term technology goals that will enable the business to deliver upon our mission and purpose."

Prior to joining BCS, Ferguson served as IT Director at Blue Shield of California (BSCA), where he led the Data and Analytics Strategy and Operations, Production Support, Tools and Data Reconciliation teams. During his 10 years at BSCA, he's led other IT teams and also held the position as AVP of Business Systems, at Blue Shield Promise, a Medicaid carrier that was acquired by BSCA.

Ferguson holds a BS in Computer Science from California State University and an MS in Divinity from Berkeley School of Theology.

About BCS Financial Corporation

BCS Financial Corporation has more than 70 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.com.

For more information, please contact Nathan Post at 630.472.7860.

